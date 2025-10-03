Commercial insurance market enters period of relative stability, while presenting opportunity for buyers, says Willis report

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of volatility caused by the pandemic, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical unrest, the commercial insurance industry is entering a period of stability and opportunity, according to the latest Insurance Marketplace Realities report from Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW). Backed by industry surplus capital exceeding $1 trillion and reinsurance capacity over $725 billion, insurers are pursuing growth across multiple product lines.

This capital strength is fostering a market environment increasingly favorable to buyers. Property insurance is entering a soft market, with renewal rates declining 8% in Q2 2025 following a 5.5% drop in Q1. Workers’ Compensation also remains favorable, supported by a $16 billion reserve surplus. The combination of ample capacity, excluding excess casualty, and advancing technological capabilities are enabling organizations to secure broader coverage and optimize program structures more effectively than in recent years.

“Buyers are navigating a very different market than just a few years ago,” said Jon Drummond, Global Head of Carrier Management at Willis. “We’re seeing meaningful opportunities for companies to enhance their programs and drive better returns on their insurance spend, even as certain lines remain under pressure.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a defining force in this transformational period. Once a vision of the future, AI is now reshaping underwriting, claims management, and product design. AI-powered tools are delivering deeper risk insights, enabling faster, more informed decisions, and supporting the creation of products tailored to emerging needs.

Despite the improved market landscape, the report urges caution. Global insured catastrophe losses have exceeded $100 billion annually for five consecutive years. Systemic cyber events, financial market shocks, or escalating climate-related disasters could quickly reverse current gains and reintroduce volatility into the commercial insurance market.

As the market shifts from disruption to opportunity, Willis emphasizes that now is the time for strategic action. Buyers who embrace data-driven decision-making, leverage emerging technologies, and partner with trusted advisors will be best positioned to capitalize on today’s favorable conditions while preparing for tomorrow’s risks.

The full Insurance Marketplace Realities report is available at: https://www.wtwco.com/en-us/insights/2025/10/insurance-marketplace-realities-2026

