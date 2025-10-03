Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 Philadelphia ORBIE Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Philadelphia ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from Exelon, UGI Corporation, ACR, Independence Blue Cross, Weis Markets Inc, Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, Julius Silvert and University of Pennsylvania. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by PhillyCIO, chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across seven categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Nonprofit/Public Sector & Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at Marriott Philadelphia Downtown, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

"Great CIOs must bring together people, ideas, and technology to be successful, and therefore understand how essential connections are to driving transformation,” said Joshua Beeman, PhillyCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Philadelphia."

Meet the 2025 Philadelphia ORBIE Award Winners:

Kelly Lyman, CIO (ret.), Exelon, received the Leadership ORBIE.

John Koerwer, Global CIO, UGI Corporation, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $8 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Thai Vong, CIO, ACR, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Sushma Akunuru, SVP & CIO, Independence Blue Cross, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

Greg Zeh, SVP & CIO, Weis Markets Inc, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Shawn Eads, CIO, Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Steven Singer, CIO, Julius Silvert, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

Joshua Beeman, Interim VP of IT & CIO, University of Pennsylvania, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for government, education, and nonprofit organizations.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



Philadelphia ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the Philadelphia ORBIE Awards was delivered by Diane Rogerson, Chief Information Risk Officer of Truist, who was interviewed by Keith McMenamin, VP, IT of Visit Philadelphia. Nearly 400 guests attended, representing leading Philadelphia organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 Philadelphia ORBIE Awards possible:

PhillyCIO Underwriters: Baker Tilly, Brooksource, Fortinet & Lumen

Baker Tilly, Brooksource, Fortinet & Lumen Gold Sponsors: Comcast Business, Lateral Insights, Judge Group & UST

Comcast Business, Lateral Insights, Judge Group & UST Silver Sponsors: Aberdeen Advisors, Armis, CitiusTech, T-Mobile for Business, Guidewire, Optiv, Tanium & Tata Consultancy Services

Aberdeen Advisors, Armis, CitiusTech, T-Mobile for Business, Guidewire, Optiv, Tanium & Tata Consultancy Services Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, Cognizant, EY, Hexaware, HPE, Razor Technology, SIA, Sigma & Transflo

Between Pixels, Cognizant, EY, Hexaware, HPE, Razor Technology, SIA, Sigma & Transflo Media Partner: Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About PhillyCIO:

PhillyCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in Philadelphia. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, PhillyCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

PhillyCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/650c05df-fd14-49b6-8af3-47d4d32b8c54