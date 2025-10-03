Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Fluor Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fluor Corporation, (“Fluor” or the "Company") (NYSE: FLR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fluor investors have until November 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/fluor. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 1, 2025, Fluor reported its Q2 2025 financial results and lowered its full-year guidance. The Company blamed its lackluster performance on growing costs in multiple infrastructure projects due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays. The Company also claimed that customers are reducing capital spending. On this news, Fluor’s stock price fell $15.35 per share, or 27.03%, to close at $41.42 per share on August 5, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising