Experience Columbus Launches New Columbus Booklovers Trail During National Book Month

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for National Book Month, Experience Columbus invites readers to explore Ohio's capital city in a new way with the Columbus Booklovers Trail. This free, self-guided digital pass showcases local independent bookstores, comic shops, libraries and attractions, giving locals and visitors a chance to discover the city's rich literary history and earn a Columbus Booklovers Trail sweatshirt upon completion.

The trail features 10 stops: Birdie Books, Blue Couch Bookshop, Bound By Books, Clintonville Books, Krazzy Comics, Little Gay Bookstore, Packrat Comics, Prologue Bookshop, Storyline Bookshop and The Book Loft. Taking part in the trail is easy. Simply sign up online and receive information via text and email. There is no app to download. Participants who check in at each location can redeem an exclusive sweatshirt featuring the trail’s tagline — independently-owned, authentically Columbus — perfect for curling up with a good read. Also featured on the trail are several bonus stops to explore, including the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, Thurber House and the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Main Library.

“This new trail is a natural fit for Columbus, especially with the recent trend of literary travel,” said Sarah Townes, ECI, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer for Experience Columbus and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. “Condé Nast Traveler named literary travel the top trend of 2025, fueled by BookTok, celebrity book sightings and travelers exploring new destinations through stories. Columbus has its story ready to be told, and we invite visitors to create their own as they explore our incredible literary scene.”

The Columbus Booklovers Trail launches during Experience Columbus' Get Goosebumps in Columbus campaign, celebrating hometown author R.L. Stine, creator of the iconic “Goosebumps” series. Columbus is also home to award-winning writers including Hanif Abdurraqib, whose “There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension” earned the 2025 National Book Critics Circle Award, and Maggie Smith, New York Times bestselling author of “You Could Make This Place Beautiful.”

In Columbus booklovers can enjoy annual events like the Columbus Book Festival, which draws hundreds of national and local authors and tens of thousands of visitors each summer to Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Main Library, named one of America's most beautiful by Fodor's Travel. Visitors can also explore Thurber House, offering tours, writing workshops and author readings in humorist James Thurber's former home, or attend Cartoon Crossroads Columbus, a free annual festival that celebrates comics art and animation.

The Columbus Booklovers Trail joins Experience Columbus' extensive collection of 11 self-guided trails and passes, including the Columbus Coffee Trail, Columbus Distillery Trail and Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, which are designed to showcase the city's diverse attractions and local businesses. Discover them all at ExperienceColumbus.com/Marketplace.

Book your next trip to a city ready to inspire your story. Share your Booklovers Trail journey with by tagging @experiencecolumbus on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, and learn more at ExperienceColumbus.com/BookloversTrail. For a deeper dive into Columbus’ overall literary scene, visit ExperienceColumbus.com/literary.

