Apollo Art Auctions Presents: Fine Asian, Himalayan And Tribal Art – The Prince Collection

E-Sale Online: Saturday, 11 October, 1:00 p.m. BST

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to present “Fine Asian, Himalayan and Tribal Art – The Prince Collection” opening on Saturday, 11 October at 1:00 p.m. BST. This extraordinary sale highlights a selection of antiquities representing the artistic and cultural traditions of Asia, South America, Western Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Each lot will be meticulously handled by Apollo’s dedicated white-glove packing team, with secure in-house shipping offered to clients worldwide. Payments are welcome in USD, GBP, and EUR.

Auction Highlights

Lot 1077 – Set of Twelve Zodiac Animals of the Tang Dynasty (TL Tested)

The Chinese zodiac is based on a twelve-year cycle in which each year is represented by an animal. Though the tradition of sculpting zodiac figures dates back to the Han Dynasty, Tang Dynasty examples, such as this remarkable set, are more elaborate and finely modelled. Painted terracotta zodiac figures were placed in the tombs of the wealthy, serving as offerings to accompany the deceased in the afterlife.

Lot 1106 – Gandharan Stone Panel Depicting Procession Scene

This carved stone frieze comes from the Gandhara region, a crossroads of artistic traditions that flourished between the 1st and 5th centuries AD. While much of Gandharan art focuses on depictions of the Buddha, this procession scene likely formed part of a larger narrative panel. Friezes of this kind were widely used as architectural decoration, illustrating the rich blending of Indian, Persian, and Greco-Roman influences that defined Gandharan art.

Lot 1222 – Songye Kifwebe Mask

Originating from the Congo River basin, Kifwebe masks embody mystical power and social authority. Distinguished by their striated surfaces and bold sculptural features, these masks were used in ceremonies among the Songye people as emissaries of chiefs and guardians of esoteric knowledge. Male and female masks can be distinguished by their form and colour, with the male masks often representing authority, aggression, and secret society rites.

Lot 1247 – Rennell Island Ritual Fish Hook

Ritual hooks of this type were used by priests of Rennell Island, in the Solomon Islands, to invoke the gods before fishing. These objects were considered highly taboo and imbued with spiritual significance. More than utilitarian tools, they served as ceremonial instruments connecting human communities with the divine powers of the sea.

Lot 1127 – Indian Bronze Figure of Dancing Shiva (Nataraja)

The iconic figure of Shiva Nataraja combines the god’s roles as creator, preserver, and destroyer of the universe. This form, perfected under the Chola dynasty, shows Shiva within a flaming halo, his gestures symbolising creation, destruction, protection, and salvation. The dwarf beneath his foot represents illusion, while his flying hair evokes the energy of his cosmic dance. One of the most enduring images in Indian art, Nataraja embodies the eternal cycle of time and the promise of liberation for his devotees.

Auction Details

The Fine Asian, Himalayan and Tribal Art – The Prince Collection E-Sale will take place Saturday, 11 October 2025, live online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform.

For full catalogue details, to register to bid, or to arrange further assistance, please contact enquiries@apolloauctions.com or call (+44) 7424 994167.