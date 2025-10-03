AIMBIT Partners with Finnu to Establish a Strategic Alliance and Build a Global Digital Financial Ecosystem

New York, NY, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of rapid growth in digital finance, global fintech enterprises are continuously exploring deeper levels of collaboration and ecosystem development. AIMBIT Global Exchange Corp. and Finnu Strategic Investment Group Inc. have officially announced the establishment of a strategic partnership. Together, the two companies will build a global digital financial ecosystem. This collaboration not only signifies a deep integration of business and strategy between the parties but also brings users worldwide a more compliant, secure, and efficient digital financial experience.



AIMBIT Global Exchange Corp. is a U.S.-registered, compliant digital asset exchange platform that has successfully obtained the MSB (Money Services Business) registration approval under U.S. FinCEN regulation. The platform focuses on combining AI-driven strategies, quantitative risk control, on-chain auditing, and social trading tools to provide users with highly transparent and secure asset trading services. Upholding the operational philosophy of "Intelligence-Driven, Globally Connected, Security-Centered," AIMBIT has been committed to promoting the inclusive development of global digital finance.







Finnu Strategic Investment Group Inc., also registered in the U.S. and successfully granted MSB registration approval, is positioned as a global investment management and strategic consulting institution. Since 2015, Finnu has continuously advanced its "AI + Capital" transformation strategy, gradually evolving from a traditional investment firm into an intelligent global investment platform. The company not only has extensive experience in asset allocation and capital management but has also established a comprehensive operational framework in ESG investment, risk control, and cross-border compliance.







Through this strategic collaboration, AIMBIT and Finnu will deepen cooperation in the following areas:



1.Compliance Co-Building – Combining both parties' global regulatory licenses and expertise to strengthen cross-border compliance capabilities, thereby providing users with a compliant and transparent trading and investment environment.



2.Technology Empowerment – Integrating AIMBIT's intelligent trading systems with Finnu's capital management capabilities to drive innovation in global digital financial products and services.



3.Ecosystem Co-Creation – Jointly building a diversified ecosystem encompassing digital asset trading, investment management, AI-driven fintech tools, and philanthropic initiatives.



4.Global Expansion – Leveraging each company's resources and influence in different markets to expand strategic partnerships across more countries and regions, creating an internationalized digital financial network.



The future of the digital financial ecosystem requires not only technological innovation but also regulatory assurance and global collaboration. Through this strategic alliance, AIMBIT and Finnu will complement each other's strengths and jointly promote a healthy, transparent, and sustainable industry development.



This cooperation not only injects new momentum into the business development of both parties but also provides a new paradigm for the global digital finance industry. Looking ahead, AIMBIT and Finnu will work hand in hand to build an open, intelligent, compliant, and win-win global digital financial ecosystem, enabling more users to safely and fairly participate in global wealth opportunities.



