HCPLive® and Dermatology Times® partner with the Skin of Color Society to advance inclusive dermatology

MONROE, NJ, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCPLive® and Dermatology Times®, two leading clinical media brands from MJH Life Sciences®, have teamed up with the Skin of Color Society (SOCS) to support its mission of achieving health equity and improving inclusivity in dermatology.

Rooted in a shared commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care, the strategic partnerships SOCS has formed individually with HCPLive and Dermatology Times align its expertise with both brands’ focus on educating health care providers.

“The Skin of Color Society greatly values our strategic alliance partnerships with HCPLive and Dermatology Times, which have been instrumental in expanding our influence and engaging audiences both within and beyond the field of dermatology,” said Kimberly J. Miller, SOCS Executive Director. “With their support on editorial and media projects, our Skin of Color Savvy podcast with HCPLive has already become a recognized voice advocating for quality dermatologic care for patients with skin of color.”

The semimonthly dermatology podcast is hosted by SOCS and produced by HCPLive. Episodes feature perspectives from experts and SOCS members on the latest developments in treating patients with diverse skin tones, including UV safety, management of atopic dermatitis, cosmetic dermatology concerns, and the diagnosis and treatment of pigmentary disorders.

In addition to the podcast, SOCS has established an editorial partnership with Dermatology Times. Each shares research and educational insights on dermatologic care for patients with skin of color, helping SOCS reach a large audience of providers.

“These partnerships with SOCS represent a pivotal step in our shared mission to transform dermatologic care,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “By working closely with a leading dermatologic organization, we are expanding opportunities to raise awareness of healthcare disparities and promote solutions for patients with skin of color.”

The podcast and editorial content resulting from this collaboration underscore a unified effort to expand dermatologic care that meets diverse needs and drives lasting change for patients of color.

About HCPLive

HCPLive is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, and insights and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. HCPLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences.

About Dermatology Times

Dermatology Times provides timely and compelling clinical insights, practitioner commentary, conference coverage, and breaking news for dermatological clinicians. It offers engaging information that optimizes patient care via print and online multimedia formats. Dermatology Times is a brand of MJH Life Sciences.

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society is an international professional dermatologic organization dedicated to promoting awareness of and excellence within skin of color dermatology through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy. SOCS is committed to increasing diversity and inclusion in dermatology to advance patient care. Established in 2004 by Susan C. Taylor, M.D., SOCS includes members from more than 30 countries. Learn more: www.skinofcolorsociety.org.

Media Contact:

Becca Fishman

MJH Life Sciences

rfishman@mjhlifesciences.com