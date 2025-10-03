National Organization on Disability Recognizes 2025 Leading Disability Employers

Washington, DC, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the National Organization on Disability (NOD) is honored to recognize nearly 40 companies as the NOD Leading Disability Employers for 2025. This award formally acknowledges companies with the highest performance in disability inclusion practices and policies, benchmarked against dozens of participating organizations.

Leading Disability Employers are determined based on top performers of the NOD Disability Inclusion Blueprint – the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand how their key business practices correlate to improved hiring, retention, and advancement outcomes for people with disabilities. Areas of assessment include strategy, talent sourcing and metrics, climate and culture, people practices, and workplace tools and accessibility.

“We know disability inclusive organizations are better positioned to attract and retain top talent, improve employee satisfaction, and expand market reach. We applaud these companies’ investment in professional opportunities and futures for Americans with disabilities,” said Beth Sirull, Chief Executive Officer and President, National Organization on Disability.

This year’s Leading Disability Employers represent an array of industries and demonstrate the importance of removing barriers and fostering an inclusive environment for the benefit of the workforce, the bottom line, and communities at large.

Leading Disability Employers for 2025 include:

AAA - The Auto Club Group

Accenture

Alcon

American Heart Association

AMS

Cambridge Health Alliance

Centene Corporation

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Constellation Energy

D. Hope Miller Foundation

Digital Accessibility by WeCo

Dow

Eli Lilly and Company

Endeavors Unlimited

Fifth Third Bank

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ

Hugs Cafe Inc.

Kaiser

KeyBank

Lehigh University

Mavagi Enterprises INC

Mayo Clinic

Mercy

Option Care Health

Oshkosh Corporation

PRIDE Industries

Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind, Corp.

Randstad

Reed Smith LLP

Sanofi

Sanofi US

Sempra

Sony Electronics Inc.

The Hershey Company

The Neurodiversity Alliance

U.S. Venture

University of Pittsburgh

VSP Vision

###

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is committed to increasing employment opportunities and fostering inclusive work environments for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies’ workforce needs and has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs.

For more information about NOD, visit www.nod.org.