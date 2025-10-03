Contemporary Care Introduces TMS Therapy to Naples, Florida



Image by Contemporary Care

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contemporary Care today announced the availability of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy at its Naples, Florida facility, expanding access to advanced psychiatric treatment for residents of Southwest Florida. The clinic now provides FDA-approved, non-invasive brain stimulation therapy for major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, representing a significant addition to the region’s options for depression treatment.

TMS, or Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, uses electromagnetic pulses to stimulate regions of the brain associated with mood regulation. Sessions are conducted in a clinical setting and do not require anesthesia. Patients remain awake, can drive themselves to and from appointments, and resume daily activities immediately after treatment.

Clinical Oversight and Expertise

The program is led by Dr. Tarique Perera, Clinical Director of Contemporary Care. Dr. Perera is the founding president of the Clinical TMS Society and authored the National TMS Guidelines, which established treatment standards that are now adopted worldwide. His clinical experience spans more than 30 years and includes research contributions and teaching roles at Columbia University, where he first treated patients with TMS.

Applications Beyond FDA Approval

TMS received FDA clearance for major depression in adults and later for obsessive-compulsive disorder and adolescent depression. While these are the approved clinical indications, Contemporary Care also draws upon its experience to extend treatment to additional psychiatric conditions through off-label use. Patients with anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other treatment-resistant conditions may be considered for therapy under carefully monitored protocols informed by emerging research.

Insurance and Financial Accessibility

Insurance coverage for TMS has expanded considerably in recent years. Medicare and most commercial insurers now cover the treatment for adults diagnosed with major depressive disorder who have not improved with at least two antidepressant trials. Contemporary Care works directly with insurance carriers to handle prior authorization, ensuring that patients understand their coverage and out-of-pocket responsibilities before beginning therapy.

Treatment Safety and Patient Experience

One of the distinguishing features of TMS is its safety profile. Unlike electroconvulsive therapy, it does not require anesthesia, hospital admission, or recovery time. Reported side effects are generally mild and may include scalp discomfort or headache during sessions, which typically subside quickly. Importantly, TMS does not cause systemic side effects such as weight gain, sexual dysfunction, or cognitive impairment—concerns often associated with psychiatric medications.

Integration with Comprehensive Services

Contemporary Care’s Naples location is not a standalone TMS center but part of a broader mental health practice . In addition to TMS, the clinic provides psychotherapy, medication management, and Spravato (esketamine) treatment. This integration allows for coordinated treatment planning, where psychiatrists and therapists collaborate to design individualized care paths.

Community Impact and Regional Need

Mental health remains a critical concern across Florida, with increasing rates of depression, anxiety, and stress-related conditions documented over the past decade. Access to specialized care such as TMS remains limited in many regions. By introducing this treatment in Naples, Contemporary Care addresses both clinical demand and geographic accessibility.

The presence of a dedicated TMS service in Naples reduces the need for patients to travel to larger metropolitan areas, such as Miami or Tampa, for advanced treatment. This local availability is expected to benefit not only patients but also families and caregivers who support individuals undergoing therapy. To further increase accessibility, the Naples clinic maintains extended weekday hours from 7:30 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Friday, as well as Saturday hours from 9 AM to 1 PM, offering scheduling flexibility for working individuals and families.

About Contemporary Care

Contemporary Care is a mental health practice committed to advancing evidence-based treatment in psychiatry. With services that include TMS therapy, psychotherapy, medication management, and Spravato treatment, the practice emphasizes clinical innovation under the leadership of Dr. Tarique Perera, founding president of the Clinical TMS Society. Contemporary Care operates multiple locations and maintains a focus on integrating treatment modalities to improve patient outcomes. More information is available at https://contemporarycare.com .

Media Contact:

Dr. Tarique Perera

Contemporary Care

(239) 598-9006

Contempcarehelp@contemporarycare.net

https://contemporarycare.com/contact-us/



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46d9dc63-3d99-465f-a50c-3897f8655816