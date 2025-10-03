Kingdom Land Buyers Expands Services for Florida Land Owners Who Want to Sell Their Land Fast For Cash

Sarasota, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarasota, FL October 03, 2025 - -

Kingdom Land Buyers, a division of Cornerstone Homebuyers, has expanded its cash acquisition services throughout Florida in response to a 34% increase in distressed land sales nationally, according to ATTOM Data Solutions. The expansion addresses growing demand from landowners navigating complex situations including code violations, tax delinquencies, foreclosure proceedings, and title complications.

Florida continues to lead the nation in land transfer complications, with the Florida Department of Revenue reporting over 47,000 properties entered tax certificate sales in 2024, representing a 12% increase from the previous year.

"Florida landowners increasingly face situations where traditional real estate transactions are not viable," said Ellie Verdura, real estate consultant and Founder & CEO of Kingdom Land Buyers. "Inherited land with accumulated violations, delinquent taxes, or multiple liens often sit unsold for years. Our expansion enables us to serve more families seeking immediate solutions to these challenges."

According to National Association of Realtors data, traditional vacant land listings in Florida average 120 to 180 days on market, with those carrying liens or code violations taking significantly longer. Kingdom Land Buyers' process can complete transactions in two to four weeks.

The company specializes in challenging land acquisitions as vacant land buyers, addressing situations where conventional real estate agents and traditional buyers may not proceed. The business model eliminates barriers that prevent property owners from accessing liquidity in urgent situations.

Inherited land complications represent a significant portion of transactions. Probate proceedings in Florida typically cost between $3,000 to $8,000 in court fees and legal representation, according to The Florida Bar. In qualifying situations, the company may assist with these costs.

Many families discover inherited properties carry unexpected burdens beyond probate expenses. Outstanding property taxes, unpaid homeowner association dues, and accumulated code violations can total thousands of dollars before sale proceeds are realized. These costs often exceed the property's market value, leaving heirs with assets that drain finances rather than provide inheritance benefits.

In some cases, multiple probate proceedings become necessary. According to Florida probate law, when an heir dies before the estate is settled, an additional probate may be required to transfer their share to beneficiaries. This creates compounding costs and delays for families resolving inherited property.

"Many property owners don't realize they have options when facing these circumstances," said Verdura. "Whether it's an infill lot or rural acreage, we evaluate properties that others pass on. Land owners who need to sell vacant land due to inheritance, financial emergencies, or unused assets now have alternatives to lengthy traditional listings."

Property tax delinquencies create time-sensitive situations for landowners. Under Florida law, property taxes become liens on April 1 when unpaid by the March 31 deadline. After two years of delinquency, tax certificate holders can initiate tax deed sales, forcing property liquidation.

The tax deed sale process moves quickly once initiated, giving property owners weeks to resolve years of debt. Traditional buyers require clear title, making conventional sales impossible when tax certificates are outstanding.

Code enforcement liens can accumulate rapidly, with daily penalties ranging from $50 to $500 depending on violation severity. The company works with municipalities to negotiate lien reductions and accepts properties with existing encumbrances.

Inherited properties frequently involve multiple heirs with differing objectives. Kingdom Land Buyers can acquire partial interests from individual co-owners, providing payment without requiring unanimous family consent and avoiding partition lawsuit expenses that typically reach thousands of dollars in legal fees.

The company accepts land with complex situations including disputed boundaries, unrecorded easements, and landlocked parcels without legal road access. These title defects can take months or years to resolve, during which property owners continue paying taxes and maintenance costs on land they cannot sell.

Estate settlements, medical expenses, and business capital requirements create situations where landowners cannot accommodate traditional listing timelines. According to Florida Realtors market data, financing contingencies cause an estimated 8% of traditional land sales to fail. Kingdom Land Buyers' cash offer structure addresses this issue.

Ongoing property taxes, liability concerns, and maintenance expenses create financial drains for landowners, particularly absentee owners in other states who discover code violations when attempting to sell land quickly.

"We've expanded across Florida markets to address increased demand," said Verdura. "Whether someone inherited property they never intended to own, purchased land for retirement plans that changed, or needs to sell land fast for cash, our cash offer may serve as an option to selling your land the traditional way. As a vacant land cash buyer with experience across diverse situations, we eliminate uncertainties that delay transactions. We expect continued growth as more landowners discover options beyond conventional listings."

Kingdom Land Buyers are land cash buyers in Miami and throughout Florida, including Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Port Charlotte, Lehigh Acres, Ocala, and Sarasota. The company's cash offer process provides property owners the option to sell land fast for cash in various situations.

