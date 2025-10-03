Barkly Launches Innovative Safety Dog Leash Designed to Empower Women on Everyday Walks

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barkly, a women-founded pet tech and safety brand, today announced the launch of its premium retractable dog leash engineered to help women feel safer and more confident while walking their dogs. Designed by co-founders Dr. Holly Jordan, DVM, and Drew Evenson, Barkly combines sleek, ergonomic craftsmanship with built-in personal safety features, including a 130-decibel alarm and flashing strobe light for visibility and deterrence.



The idea for Barkly was born from a familiar feeling many women know too well: the unease of walking alone after dark or in quiet areas. Dr. Jordan, a practicing veterinarian, and Evenson, an experienced entrepreneur, recognized a gap in the market for a product that could offer both pet tech and personal safety without sacrificing design.



“We wanted to create something beautiful and functional that lets women enjoy everyday walks without fear,” said co-founder Drew Evenson. “Barkly is more than a leash — it’s peace of mind.”



Since its soft launch just weeks ago, Barkly has seen strong early traction. The brand grew an email community of over 1,600 dog owners before launch and has already sold its first production run through Amazon and Shopify. Barkly’s story has resonated widely online, with pet parents sharing their excitement about a leash that not only keeps them and their dogs safe but also helps them feel more secure. The company is currently in conversations with major retailers and pet industry partners to expand its reach.



Barkly’s founders say the goal is bigger than just a single product. “This is about designing with empathy,” said co-founder Dr. Holly Jordan. “We’re starting with a smarter, safer leash, but our vision is to build an entire ecosystem of pet products that put the owner’s safety and confidence first.”



With growing demand from pet owners seeking safety, tech and style in one, Barkly is poised to redefine the category of dog accessories — moving beyond function to create products that empower and protect.

About Barkly

Barkly is a women-founded pet tech and safety brand focused on empowering dog owners — especially women — to feel secure and confident on every walk. Founded by veterinarian Dr. Holly Jordan and entrepreneur Drew Evenson, Barkly merges thoughtful design with safety-first innovation. Its flagship product is a premium retractable dog leash with an integrated personal safety alarm and flashing strobe light. Learn more at www.mybarkly.com.