Thirty Years of Excellence at YCIS Beijing, A New Chapter Begins

BEIJING, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks a remarkable milestone for Yew Chung International School of Beijing (YCIS Beijing), as the school celebrates its 30th anniversary on October 10th. For three decades, YCIS Beijing has provided an education that blends academic rigor with cultural depth, offering families in China's capital an environment where East truly meets West. More than just an anniversary, the occasion symbolizes continuity and renewal: a celebration of past achievements and an opening of new horizons. The theme, "Thirty years of excellence, a new chapter begins", encapsulates the confidence with which the school looks forward. YCIS Beijing stands as a testament to educational heritage, mission-driven commitment, and a global vision that continues to inspire students, parents, and educators alike.

School Development and Vision

Founded in 1995, YCIS Beijing was established as part of the Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network, which began in Hong Kong over 90 years ago. What started as a pioneering approach to bilingual education has since grown into a dynamic community, deeply rooted in the cultural and educational landscape of Beijing. Over the past three decades, the school has developed a strong identity: proudly international yet firmly connected to China.

The vision of YCIS Beijing has always been clear: to cultivate students who can thrive anywhere in the world, while remaining grounded in values of respect, compassion, and resilience. Holistic education lies at its core, ensuring that intellectual achievement is matched by character development and personal growth. The emphasis on bilingualism and biculturalism reflects a belief that true global citizens are not only academically prepared, but also culturally fluent.

Today, YCIS Beijing continues to embody its founding mission. It is a school where young people learn to question, to create, and to care for others, shaping them into leaders who will contribute meaningfully to an interconnected world.

Features and Achievements

Academic excellence has always been a defining feature of YCIS Beijing. The curriculum is designed to combine the strengths of international standards with an appreciation of Chinese heritage. Students are encouraged to pursue intellectual curiosity, develop analytical skills, and achieve personal bests. Over the years, graduates have gone on to leading universities across North America, Europe, and Asia, gaining recognition not only for their academic preparation but also for their adaptability and global outlook.

Equally important is the school's pioneering bilingual programme. With balanced emphasis on English and Chinese, students build strong linguistic skills and, more importantly, intercultural competence. This dual approach equips them to navigate global contexts with confidence, while maintaining a deep connection to Chinese culture.

The school's achievements also extend beyond classrooms. Music and the arts are integral to campus life, with orchestras, choirs, and exhibitions showcasing student creativity. Sports are celebrated not only for competition, but for teamwork and discipline. Community service projects, from local outreach to international charity initiatives, teach students the value of empathy and responsibility.

Perhaps most distinctive is the diversity of the school community. With families from more than 40 different countries, YCIS Beijing mirrors the world itself. This cultural richness infuses daily life, fostering friendships across borders and nurturing openness to multiple perspectives. The strong partnership between parents and educators ensures that the community thrives as a united, supportive network.

Parents' and Students' Voices

For many parents, YCIS Beijing represents a place of trust and growth. They speak of the confidence their children gain, the creativity that flourishes, and the bilingualism that becomes a natural part of daily life. Parents often highlight the close-knit community, where collaboration between school and family creates an environment in which children feel safe to explore their potential.

Students themselves describe the school as transformative. They recall opportunities to participate in international exchange programmes, to engage in cross-division learning projects, and to discover passions through artistic performances or scientific experiments. These experiences shape not only their academic journey but also their sense of identity.

The synergy of home and school is evident everywhere on campus. Families and teachers share the same belief: education is not merely about grades, but about preparing young people for life with integrity, creativity, and confidence.

Teachers and the Education Team

Behind every thriving student is a teacher who cares, and YCIS Beijing is proud of its faculty's professionalism and passion. The teachers come from diverse backgrounds, bringing global expertise into the classroom. Their innovative practices—ranging from project-based learning to the integration of digital tools—make lessons engaging and relevant. Many teachers describe how their favorite teaching approaches allow students to question, to collaborate, and to apply knowledge in real-life contexts.

Yet beyond methodologies, what stands out most is the teachers' dedication to student well-being. They know each child as an individual, guiding them not only academically but also emotionally and socially. Teachers at YCIS Beijing often speak of the joy they find in mentoring students as they grow into confident young adults.

Grounded in the philosophy of "Cultivating lifelong learners and responsible global citizens", the teaching team embodies the values of care, integrity, and excellence that define the school.

As YCIS Beijing celebrates 30 years, it also looks forward with ambition and vision. The next decades will see continued innovation in education, with sustainability and digital transformation shaping the learning environment. The integration of technology with the humanities will remain central, ensuring that students master both advanced skills and timeless values.

The guiding principle remains constant: "Aligning with China, connecting with the world." By staying true to this vision, the school reaffirms its role as a bridge between cultures. Future plans include expanding opportunities for global exchanges, enhancing partnerships with universities, and strengthening programmes that inspire creativity and social responsibility.

Above all, YCIS Beijing is committed to providing more families with access to a world-class education. In a rapidly changing global landscape, the school remains confident that its students will continue to shine as leaders who bring wisdom, compassion, and courage to the world stage.

From its founding in 1995 to today's thriving international community, YCIS Beijing's 30-year journey is one of vision, resilience, and achievement. The anniversary is more than a reflection on the past; it is an invitation to the future. Families, alumni, and friends are warmly welcomed to join in celebrating this milestone and to share in the anticipation of the decades ahead.

YCIS Beijing — Thirty years of dedication, moving forward hand in hand.

