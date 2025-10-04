Aqua Labs Launches $20 Million Startup Support Program, Calling for Founders Worldwide

Dubai, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Labs, an investment institution committed to advancing next-generation internet and fintech innovation, today announced the official launch of its inaugural $20 million startup program Aqua Labs Startup Support Program. The initiative is designed to identify and support high-potential, growth-stage startups on a global scale.

The program is open to teams that have been established for more than one year and have already developed a product prototype, an initial user community, and early partnership foundations. Selected startups will receive between $500,000 and $1,000,000 in initial funding. Plus, they will benefit from Aqua Labs’s extensive ecosystem resources, including strategic guidance on business development, access to access to global markets, introductions to investors, and brand-building support.

Aqua Labs primarily focuses on three areas:

Deep Integration of AI and Web3

RWAs and Related Infrastructure

New Financial Paradigms

Projects outside the aforementioned focus areas but demonstrating strong innovation and a clear vision are also welcome to apply.

We seek to collaborate with teams that have a well-defined business model, a product already in market, an initial community base, and early connections with investors and partners. In addition to receiving initial funding, outstanding projects may benefit from follow-on investments from 1 and gain direct introductions to top-tier sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and leading global investment institutions, opening access to a broader capital network.

Guided by long-term commitment and industry co-creation, Aqua Labs is dedicated to ensuring entrepreneurs are no longer navigating complex market environments alone. We stand alongside exceptional founders, leveraging capital, resources, and expertise to drive transformative growth and jointly build a more open, efficient, and trustworthy digital future.

About Aqua Labs

Aqua Labs is an innovative investment institution based in the Middle East with a global vision, focused on early- and growth-stage investments in blockchain, AI, and fintech. Through capital, strategic resources, and a worldwide network, Aqua Labs supports the most promising teams in realizing their vision, driving the commercialization and large-scale adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Apply Now

The application portal is now open. Eligible teams are invited to submit their applications via Aqua Labs Startup Program Application

Website: https://aquainvest.fund/

Contact: business@aquainvest.fund