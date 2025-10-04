Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. Announces Credit Facility with Prospeq to Support Advisor Acquisitions and Transition Financing

Lakeway, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity” or the “Company”), a leading provider of family office services and financial solutions, today announced that it has closed on a credit facility with Prospeq.

The facility is designated to provide capital for advisor acquisition and transition financing as part of Financial Gravity’s long-term growth strategy. By accessing this credit facility, the Company intends to expand its advisor network and streamline the onboarding of new advisor partners into the Financial Gravity ecosystem.

“Securing this facility with Prospeq represents a significant step in our mission to accelerate advisor growth and deliver scalable solutions,” said Scott Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Gravity. “This capital will allow us to support advisors through transition while aligning with our broader commitment to helping them grow their practices under the Financial Gravity model.”

Terms of the facility were not disclosed.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) is an integrated financial services company that provides tax, estate, asset, risk, and investment management services through its family office framework. The Company serves independent financial advisors and their clients by delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help advisors scale and serve affluent families.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those described in the Company’s reports filed with the OTC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.