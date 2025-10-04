Musk Could Spell the End of Big Telecom

Washington, D.C., Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecom giants like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have dominated America’s internet landscape for decades. But a new presentation featuring bestselling author and tech entrepreneur James Altucher suggests that a major shift is underway.

“In short, Starlink is the radical new future of the internet.”

Altucher points to Elon Musk’s satellite internet system as a direct challenge to the legacy infrastructure that consumers have long depended on. “For the first time ever, the company has cut out all traditional wireless networks and internet providers… And instead, it beams fast, reliable, unlimited internet through the air… directly to your device, and to the devices of millions of users worldwide.”

Consumers Frustrated, Costs Rising

Altucher argues that the timing couldn’t be better for disruption. “Did you know that here in America you’re paying more than any other country… for internet service that ranks among the slowest in the world?.”

He cites growing frustration with rising costs: “News even came out recently that here in America, Comcast is raising costs of their service at four TIMES the rate of inflation. Does that seem fair to you?”

With Musk’s alternative already in place, Altucher believes consumers now have leverage they’ve never had before. “Luckily, thanks to Elon’s innovation, that’s finally becoming a thing of the past.”

Global Reach, Everyday Use

Starlink’s rollout is no longer hypothetical. Musk’s technology is already reaching millions of users across industries and continents. “It’s being used on almost every cruise ship and plane in the world… It’s being used in the Ukraine conflict, where all other access to internet service has been cut off… It’s even being used in more than 2.6 million households.”

The coverage is designed to extend everywhere: “Elon’s satellites are designed to wrap the Earth, forming a network to deliver lightning-fast internet to every inch of the planet.”

From rural cabins to major cities, Altucher suggests the implications are clear: “For Consumers Like You and I, Elon’s Starlink Is a Godsend… For the $2.18 Trillion Telecom Industry, It’s Their Worst Nightmare.”

Connecting the Unconnected

Beyond disrupting entrenched U.S. providers, Altucher highlights Starlink’s potential to bring service to billions of people worldwide who currently lack access. “There are 2.9 billion people globally who do NOT have any access to the internet, whatsoever. And by connecting these people… it could help unlock an incredible amount of additional economic value.”

He frames this as more than just a business story — but a societal turning point. “Because Starlink’s internet comes to you directly from space, it can reach anywhere in the world… no matter how remote it is.”

Why the Stakes Are So High

Altucher believes history offers a blueprint for what happens next. “After AOL introduced internet access via dial-up connection… their stock soared a rare, massive 81,844% in about seven years.”

He explains that each leap in internet infrastructure has reshaped both daily life and the companies that dominate it. “Whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward… untold amounts of wealth are made over time by folks who see it coming.”

While Altucher avoids predicting exact outcomes, his message is clear: Starlink is positioned to redefine the internet — and leave Big Telecom behind.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, hedge fund manager, and venture capitalist. He has been “recognized as one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world.”

Altucher has a long history of identifying transformative shifts early. In 2013, he declared that Bitcoin was the future… when it traded at just $114.” He also predicted Facebook would be worth $100 billion when it was still just a small startup. Today, more than 150,000 readers follow his work through Altucher’s Investment Network.