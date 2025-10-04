Oasis and Avalanche Lead 2025 Crypto Buzz as Blazpay ($BLAZ) Crypto Presale Opens at $0.006

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay ($BLAZ), an AI-powered DeFi platform, officially announced the launch of its Phase 1 crypto presale at $0.006 per token. The structured sale model introduces scarcity and urgency, with tokens allocated per phase and prices adjusting upward by up to 25% in the next round. The move positions Blazpay alongside established projects like Oasis (ROSE) and Avalanche (AVAX), capturing attention as one of the most talked-about launches this October.





Presale Progress

Phase 1 price: $0.006 per token

1 Million $BLAZ tokens sold

Seed round raised: $400,000 successfully closed

Phase 2 outlook: Up to 25% price increase once Phase 1 allocation sells out

Day 1 presale status: Live now, limited allocation available



Blazpay’s Utilities: Redefining DeFi Access

Unlike most presale projects that begin with little more than a roadmap, Blazpay enters the market with real use cases and platform-ready features. Its vision is to simplify the fragmented world of decentralized finance into one seamless hub.





Multi-Chain Native Access

Blazpay enables users to interact seamlessly across more than 20 blockchain networks, allowing trading, staking, and asset transfers without the need for risky third-party bridges or complicated manual processes. This multi-chain approach removes friction and potential security vulnerabilities, giving users a truly unified DeFi experience where assets move freely across ecosystems with speed, efficiency, and confidence.

Blazpay enables users to interact seamlessly across more than 20 blockchain networks, allowing trading, staking, and asset transfers without the need for risky third-party bridges or complicated manual processes. This multi-chain approach removes friction and potential security vulnerabilities, giving users a truly unified DeFi experience where assets move freely across ecosystems with speed, efficiency, and confidence. BlazAI Automation

At the core of Blazpay is BlazAI, an integrated AI assistant designed to simplify complex DeFi operations. Users can type straightforward commands like "stake my tokens" or "rebalance my portfolio," and the system executes them instantly, optimizing for minimal fees and gas usage. BlazAI empowers both novice and experienced investors to manage cross-chain strategies effortlessly, making advanced portfolio management accessible to everyone.

At the core of Blazpay is BlazAI, an integrated AI assistant designed to simplify complex DeFi operations. Users can type straightforward commands like “stake my tokens” or “rebalance my portfolio,” and the system executes them instantly, optimizing for minimal fees and gas usage. BlazAI empowers both novice and experienced investors to manage cross-chain strategies effortlessly, making advanced portfolio management accessible to everyone. Perpetual Trading

Blazpay brings professional-grade leverage trading to decentralized finance, a feature typically confined to specialized centralized platforms. With instant order execution, real-time risk controls, and flexible position management, users can implement sophisticated trading strategies directly on the platform. This opens up opportunities for higher returns while maintaining safety and transparency in a decentralized environment.



This combination of utilities is already fueling momentum, setting Blazpay apart as more than just another presale token. With these utilities in place, Phase 1 buyers are being told they may be securing entry into the next breakout story in DeFi.

Market Context: Oasis (ROSE) and Avalanche (AVAX)

The timing of Blazpay’s presale aligns with significant momentum across the broader Layer-1 ecosystem. Oasis (ROSE) has become a recognized name for its focus on data confidentiality and secure DeFi infrastructure, carving out a niche in the privacy-first blockchain space. With institutional players increasingly exploring blockchain solutions, Oasis has positioned itself as a platform capable of safeguarding sensitive data while enabling scalable decentralized applications. Its advancements are pushing conversations beyond speed and cost efficiency, anchoring privacy as a cornerstone of Web3 adoption.





Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) has remained a powerhouse in the Layer-1 category, consistently ranking among the most scalable and interoperable blockchains in the industry. Known for its subnet architecture and rapid finality, Avalanche continues to attract both developers and enterprise partners looking to build high-performance applications. From decentralized finance to tokenized assets, its versatility has ensured lasting relevance in 2025’s competitive landscape. Together, Oasis and Avalanche represent the evolving standards of blockchain infrastructure, standards against which Blazpay now positions itself as a next-generation presale project introducing fresh AI-powered innovation.

Why Early Mentions Are Expanding

Scarcity-driven token model with live Phase 1 pricing

AI-powered execution creating real DeFi utility

$400,000 raised before presale through seed funding

Momentum joins the likes of ROSE and AVAX in October’s spotlight

Conclusion - Blazpay’s Presale Opens the Door to DeFi’s Next Breakout

Day 1 of the Blazpay presale has officially opened at $0.006, with limited tokens available before the next phase sees prices climb. With Oasis and Avalanche dominating market headlines, Blazpay is quickly being recognized as the AI-driven DeFi project with the potential to join their ranks.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is a next-generation DeFi platform built for both users and businesses, blending multi-chain access, perpetual trading, portfolio management, and AI automation in one interface. With over 1.2 million early community members, 10 million processed transactions, and 100+ integrations across blockchain ecosystems, Blazpay is preparing to scale as one of the most anticipated token launches of 2025.

Join the Blazpay Community

Website - https://blazpay.com

Twitter - https://x.com/blazpaylabs

Telegram - https://t.me/blazpay

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Blazpay. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

