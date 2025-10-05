Ethereum Memecoin MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Stages Sell Out Rapidly After $15.5 Million Raised

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based meme coin, today announced that multiple presale stages have sold out in rapid succession, bringing its total raised amount to over $15.5 million from more than 14,000 investors worldwide.The achievement cements its status as one of the most closely watched Ethereum presales heading into 2025.





Presale Snapshot

Funds raised: $15.5 million +



$15.5 million + Participants: 14,000 + global buyers



14,000 + global buyers Allocation sold: ≈ 80 % complete



≈ 80 % complete Launch price: $0.007 per token

Analyst reports note that the pace of sellouts places MAGACOIN FINANCE ahead of many recent Ethereum meme coin presales that struggled to reach similar totals.





Why Momentum Is Accelerating

Ethereum foundation: Reliable smart-contract architecture and wide wallet support.



Reliable smart-contract architecture and wide wallet support. Structured presale mechanics: Incremental price rises and reduced supply per stage.



Incremental price rises and reduced supply per stage. Community growth: Thousands joining Telegram and X channels weekly.



Market Context

The $15.5 M crossing coincides with a broader altcoin revival. Bitcoin stabilization and Ethereum’s renewed developer activity have shifted investor focus toward smaller-cap projects showing verifiable traction and transparent funding.





Looking Ahead

With a HashEx security audit completed and a Certik review underway, MAGACOIN FINANCE continues to separate itself from short-lived meme projects. Upcoming exchange listings and final presale rounds are expected to define its next phase of growth.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based meme coin combining viral branding with scarcity-driven tokenomics. With over $15.5 million raised and multiple sold-out stages, it is positioned as a standout altcoin presale of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

