RNTR Expands Rapidly, Serving Renters in 25 Plus States

RNTR, a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace, has quickly expanded across 25+ states since its November 2024 launch. The mobile-first platform continues to grow weekly in both users and inventory, streamlining listings, bookings, and payments for individuals and local businesses.

Photo courtesy of RNTR

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNTR announces significant growth across 25+ states, marked by continuous weekly increases in users and available inventory since its launch. The hybrid marketplace bridges local businesses and everyday renters, offering a single destination for items ranging from tools and equipment to party supplies, electronics, and more.

“Our mission is simple: make renting as easy as ordering a ride,” said Ryan McCleary, CEO and Founder of RNTR. “By unifying peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rentals, we remove friction for renters and unlock new revenue for local businesses—all while encouraging smarter use of the items already owned within our communities.”

RNTR’s model supports sustainability, helping communities share underutilized assets efficiently. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s report “Intelligent Assets: Unlocking the Circular Economy Potential” (2016), produced with the World Economic Forum, shows that rental and asset-sharing can substantially reduce waste and conserve resources by better utilizing existing goods. Instead of defaulting to new purchases for seldom-used items, users rent what they need, saving money, minimizing environmental impact, and keeping dollars circulating locally.

Listers play a key role by offering items that might otherwise gather dust in garages or storage units. Every local transaction strengthens economic ties within communities and reduces reliance on importing new products. Renters find convenient access to camping gear, power tools, electronics, and much more from neighbors and local businesses. With every added user and listed item, RNTR amplifies the positive cycle of waste reduction and local economic activity.

The digital platform simplifies classic rental hurdles: no more phone-based reservations, lines, or paper-based booking. Features like ID verification, ratings and reviews, optional damage waivers, and in-person transactions foster trust, making the rental process secure and accountable. RNTR supports access-over-ownership, championing circular economy principles at every step.

To start, listers simply add items with photos and pricing through the RNTR app or website, while renters can search by item category, location, or date to request a rental. Both pickup and delivery options are available as defined by the lister, and communication is streamlined for easy coordination. RNTR continues to add new markets, cities, and states weekly, with a growing user base and expanding inventory.

Visit RNTR.com to learn more, browse available rentals, or list your items today.

About RNTR

Launched in 2024, RNTR is a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace built for seamless local transactions. From power tools and cameras to party and outdoor gear, RNTR connects customers with hosts via a mobile-first experience that streamlines listings, bookings, payments, and availability. The platform now serves 25+ states and continues to grow its inventory and user base every week.

Contact Information

Jared McCleary

RNTR

www.rntr.com

jaredm@rntr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7453f43d-3897-4be7-beb2-34e7bb998f1e