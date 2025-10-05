UK Government Collaborates with Youth Careers Leader UK Jobs Insider to Empower Young People with High-Impact Nuclear Sector Careers





Photo Courtesy: DESNZ and UK Jobs Insider

DUNBAR, United Kingdom, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK Jobs Insider teamed up with the UK Government to help connect young job seekers with emerging opportunities in the expanding nuclear and clean energy sectors. This development comes alongside the landmark UK-US nuclear deal, marking a new era of growth and employment prospects in the UK’s clean energy industry.



Bridging Policy, Industry, and Youth Career Aspirations

As part of a collaboration between the UK Government, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and UK Jobs Insider, Energy Minister Michael Shanks spoke about the thousands of new opportunities emerging as the UK invests in its next generation of nuclear projects.

When asked where young people can actually find these roles, he pointed to platforms such as Destination Nuclear and stressed that the sector offers something rare: stability and longevity. “If you have a career in the nuclear industry, it’s one that you can stay with for a very long time… It’s not just one project or two projects; it’s a series of projects, so there will be work for a long time to come,” he said.

He also underlined why now is such a critical moment: “This is the most exciting time to be in the energy industry. We’re in a transition from a fossil fuel energy system to a clean power system. It’s a historic shift, and you can be part of helping Britain have energy security, climate leadership, and a good job for life.”

For many young people weighing up careers in finance, consulting, or tech, this message highlights how nuclear can provide not only long-term prospects but also the chance to contribute to one of the most important transformations of our time.

Empowering Young People Through Technology and Mentorship

On the other side of this partnership is UK Jobs Insider, founded by Vardaan Shekhawat and followed by thousands of young people in the UK. As partners in this campaign, UK Jobs Insider is helping translate national energy policy into practical career pathways, equipping young people (including those from international and underrepresented backgrounds) with the skills and confidence to step into these roles. By combining AI-driven tools with community mentorship, the platform is becoming a key partner in ensuring the next generation is ready to seize the opportunities described by the Minister. At just 26, Vardaan’s journey as a tech entrepreneur reflects the transformative power of combining advanced digital technologies with human-centred support. This unique approach and their free tools have helped over 100,000 users globally, including recent graduates, career switchers, and first-generation workers, to overcome significant job search barriers and secure meaningful roles.

With its track record of supporting young people into high-impact careers and its growing engagement with government and industry, UK Jobs Insider is emerging as an important bridge between policy ambitions and the talent pipeline needed to deliver them.

About UK Jobs Insider

UK Jobs Insider is the UK’s leading digital platform for job seekers, combining proprietary AI-powered GPT career tools with a high-touch, community mentoring model. Founded and led by MSc graduate and tech policy expert Vardaan Shekhawat, the platform focuses on closing the gap between talent and opportunity, especially for internationals, underrepresented groups, and career switchers. With over 200,000 followers on social media and growing government collaborations, UK Jobs Insider is at the forefront of modernising career development through technology and human connection.



