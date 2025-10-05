Introducing the Quiet Marketing Powerhouse Driving the App Store’s Biggest Brands Without Ads





LONDON, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- App stores attract millions of daily users searching for new apps to install. Even if you have only entered the mobile app business in the past year, you've likely witnessed at least one app achieve app store stardom, something that happens almost every day. Today, we are excited to reveal that many of the top-charting apps on Apple’s and Google’s app stores share a hidden advantage: they all collaborate with app marketing veterans, Applift.

Here’s the story of the agency that drives success from behind the scenes.

Coming from a big data and deep research technology background, Applift is the successful pivot of Bar, Etay, and Johnathan’s proven app marketing technologies into a tech-driven app marketing agency. By combining their proprietary systems with advanced research and campaign management methods, they pride themselves on delivering consistent, unmatched marketing performance for their clients.

Applift initially started managing the marketing aspects for mobile apps five years ago, and after quickly delivering remarkable results (apps recorded a 3,087% increase in installs, reduced CPI by 97%, and even saw conversion rates rise by 172%, all within just a few months), the rumor spread like wildfire among the industry’s highest circles, turning Applift into the big brands’ secret weapon.

“Working with Applift feels like having full control over the app stores. We set the target - they make it happen.”

— Hanan Mishurin, Digital platforms team lead at eToro

Applift’s method focuses on understanding how high-intent users search for apps, then ensuring the client’s app appears prominently in those search results. “Rather than focusing solely on metadata tweaks or testing ads, our strategy starts by identifying exactly how users behave when searching the app stores, then maximizing the client’s visibility in those moments,” said Bar Nakash, CEO of Applift.

2025 industry data clearly shows that the shift toward organic discovery aligns with user preferences: nearly two-thirds of users say they trust apps found through search more than those promoted in ads. “Our focus is not only on reducing user acquisition costs but also on attracting the ideal users for the app, the ones most interested in what the app offers, who consistently deliver higher completion rates and stronger long-term engagement,” said Etay Huminer, Applift’s CPO.

Now, after years of growing almost entirely through word of mouth, Applift is expanding and opening its doors to new apps looking to reach their true market share potential. “If you have a high-quality mobile app that could benefit from increased exposure to relevant potential users, let’s talk,” said Nakash. “I’ve seen so many different apps over the last decade, and I know for sure that Applift is exactly what your app is missing.”

About Applift: Applift helps top app studios across all industries expand their user base and unlock their app’s true potential. As the only app marketing agency offering guaranteed, measurable results, Applift specializes in improving DAU, FTD, ARPU, and LTV, all while reducing CPI.

