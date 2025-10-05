Bravent Continues to Enhance Business ROI in South Florida with AI Solutions

Bravent’s Miami gathering advanced collaboration around innovation driven by Artificial Intelligence, reinforcing South Florida’s hub of innovation through corporate and university partnerships that support practical business gains and long-term regional growth.





MIAMI, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravent , a global technology firm with operations across the Americas, Middle East, and Europe, is deepening its Florida presence through strategic work with major partners. Established in the region, the company continues to convene technology providers, businesses, and academic institutions to advance South Florida’s innovation ecosystem.

During the recent exclusive event in Miami, Bravent welcomed business leaders, university representatives, and regional organizations to discuss real-world AI applications in daily operations. Featured speakers included Nico Abelenda, Senior Partner Technology Strategist at Microsoft, and Mario López, CIO at Bravent, who shared perspectives on digital transformation as a driver of regional growth. Attendees from Microsoft, Miami Beacon Council, and Miami Dade College joined the conversation, pointing to opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and retail.

Bravent’s track record includes hands-on partnerships with brands such as John Deere, Ferrovial, Avangrid, Burger King, Arauco, and Ooredoo. Joint project teams have delivered reliable technology that addresses process challenges and clarifies decision-making. Long-term clients point to consistent results and clear communication across international initiatives.

Bravent’s recognition as a Microsoft Global Partner includes specialized industry awards for leadership in innovation and delivery. Its Florida strategy blends global reach with strong local roots, strengthened through alliances with Miami Beacon Council, Miami Dade College, and other regional groups. These ties help clients respond to emerging trends while staying aligned with local priorities.

Each new engagement emphasizes direct communication, attentive listening, and steady support from discovery to rollout. The Miami event reflected Bravent’s role as a convener for practical discussion and near-term opportunity in business technology. The company will continue to grow relationships and deliver measurable solutions to clients across Florida’s expanding tech sector.

