Spyre Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”) and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced scientific presentations at the UEGW Congress.

“We are excited to share follow-up data out to six months from our Phase 1 study of SPY002, our potential best-in-class anti-TL1A agent in development for IBD. The data continue to show SPY002 is well tolerated, has a differentiated PK profile supporting quarterly or twice-yearly dosing, and suppresses free TL1A through 24 weeks,” said Josh Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., SVP of Clinical Development at Spyre. “Additionally, we are pleased to share new preclinical data demonstrating that each of our combination programs (α4β7 + TL1A, α4β7 + IL-23, and TL1A + IL-23) exhibit superior efficacy relative to constituent monotherapies in rodent TNBS-induced colitis models, providing additional validation for our ongoing SKYLINE-UC Phase 2 study.”

The poster will be available for viewing during the UEGW Congress, and details are as follows:

Title: Interim Phase 1 Results for SPY002, a Novel Half-Life Extended Monoclonal Antibody Targeting TL1A, Suggests a Potential for Q3M or Q6M Maintenance Dosing for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Authors: Y. Vugmeyster, S. Sloan, JD Lu, K. Hew, P. Patel, C. Sheldon, D. Nguyen, R. McLean, M. Huyghe, B. Connolly, B. Wang, M. Kennedy, M. Rose, E. Svejnoha, J. Friedman

Title: Combined Inhibition of Integrin β7 and TL1A, Integrin β7 and IL-23, or TL1A and IL-23 Are Superior to Their Constituent Monotherapies in Mouse TNBS-Induced Colitis

Authors: M. Siegel, J. Friedman, E. Lewis, D. Giles, A. Spencer

Full session details can be accessed via the UEGW program.

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For more information, please visit http://spyre.com.

