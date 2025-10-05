Bitcoin ETF Buzz Builds as Ethereum-Based MAGACOIN FINANCE Crosses $15.5 Million in Presale Funding

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced it has raised over $15.5 million in its ongoing presale with more than 14 000 global investors.



The milestone arrives amid growing Bitcoin ETF anticipation, which is driving renewed interest in Ethereum-built altcoins showing measurable traction.





Presale Highlights

Funds raised: $15.5 million +



$15.5 million + Investors: 14 000 + participants



14 000 + participants Allocation sold: ≈ 80 % complete



≈ 80 % complete Launch price: $0.007 per token

The project’s stage-based model raises token prices incrementally as supply shrinks, creating a built-in scarcity mechanism for early participants.





Bitcoin ETF Momentum and Altcoin Shift

With market focus centered on pending Bitcoin ETF developments, analysts report a spillover of capital toward lower-cap Ethereum projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE. The project’s $15.5 M achievement places it among the cycle’s most funded early-stage entries.

Why Investors Are Watching

Measured funding milestone of $15.5 M.



Large and growing global community.



Ethereum-based architecture aligned with institutional trends







Conclusion

As ETF buzz builds around Bitcoin and flows extend to altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s fundraising progress highlights the market’s renewed appetite for Ethereum-based projects with clear tokenomics and presale momentum.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project combining cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With over $15.5 million raised and a rapidly growing community, it aims to be a leading altcoin entrant of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28c20655-503f-4a9b-87f7-265bdbb32da2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01040c99-688e-41ce-ba87-98a380eb6a2b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a13f696-ad93-40b5-a903-f6ec8c8ceb54