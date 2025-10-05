FCTC’s Failure to Uphold Harm Reduction Risks Global Public Health

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has serious concerns over how The World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) defines tobacco control as including harm reduction, yet the current COP11 agenda dangerously ignores this core principle.

Article 1(d) explicitly identifies harm reduction as part of tobacco control, but the draft decision under Article 2.1 makes no mention of it. Instead, forward-looking measures risk locking Parties into restrictive approaches that overlook the right of nations to adopt harm reduction strategies, including access to safer nicotine products.

This omission contradicts the FCTC’s mandate and the proven experiences of countries like New Zealand, Sweden, the UK, and Canada. Pragmatic regulation of innovative nicotine products in these countries has accelerated smoking declines and saved lives. Independent reviews, including from the Cochrane Collaboration and Public Health England, have repeatedly confirmed the effectiveness of harm reduction in reducing smoking-related harm.

Rather than acknowledging this evidence, Agenda Item 4.5 dismisses harm reduction as an “industry narrative.” This framing erases decades of scientific research and ignores the reality that millions have successfully transitioned away from smoking through safer alternatives. It also denies Parties the opportunity to share national success stories at COP11.

CAPHRA Executive Coordinator Nancy Loucas said: “The FCTC cannot ignore its own definition of tobacco control. Harm reduction is not an industry ploy, it is a proven, life-saving strategy. By dismissing it, the COP risks undermining global progress and betraying the very people it is meant to protect.”

CAPHRA is urging Parties to correct this imbalance by tabling an agenda item that fully recognizes harm reduction as a legitimate tobacco control tool. If the FCTC continues to selectively apply its own principles, it risks eroding trust and credibility, while millions of smokers worldwide remain denied access to safer alternatives.



Read the entire white paper here: http://bit.ly/431Ko5l

