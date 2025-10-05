TrustStrategy Launches Next-Gen Crypto Bot for Smarter Automated Trading

MIAMI, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustStrategy, a global leader in AI-driven quantitative investment solutions, has released its advanced crypto bot —a unified system designed to enhance decision-making, automation, and execution for digital asset traders worldwide.

The new release marks a major milestone in TrustStrategy’s mission to simplify quantitative investing through intelligent automation. With over 9 million registered users in more than 100 countries, the company’s latest innovation brings institutional-grade trading bots with a user-friendly interface, bridging the gap between advanced AI technology and real-world investing.

Smarter Automation for a Fast-Changing Market

The launch comes at a critical time for the global digital asset market. As volatility is shaping the trading landscape, automation is a must-have for both retail and professional traders. TrustStrategy’s new crypto bot uses artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and quant modeling to help users find patterns, execute trades automatically, and reduce reaction time in fast-changing market conditions.

Each trading bot is built with adaptive machine learning algorithms that continuously optimize strategies. The system evaluates market sentiment, liquidity depth, and volatility to refine its execution over time. Bots also have customizable risk settings, allowing users to align automation with their investment goals and risk tolerance.

Reinventing the Trading Experience

Unlike other bots that operate on static triggers, TrustStrategy’s crypto bot technology integrates predictive modeling and cross-market analytics. The system synchronizes data across centralized and decentralized exchanges, finds profitable opportunities, and minimizes exposure.

The release includes several AI-based quant plans :

AI Price Gap Scanner – Finds and takes advantage of short-term inefficiencies between exchanges.

– Finds and takes advantage of short-term inefficiencies between exchanges. Multi-DEX Arbitrage Model – Automates arbitrage across multiple decentralized platforms.

– Automates arbitrage across multiple decentralized platforms. Volatility Capture Bot – Tracks real-time market movements to optimize entry and exit points.

– Tracks real-time market movements to optimize entry and exit points. Liquidity-Weighted Alpha Bot – Allocates capital based on liquidity and volume signals to minimize slippage.





Users can now diversify their portfolios without needing coding skills or manual oversight. The platform’s real-time dashboard gives full visibility into trade executions, profit analysis, and strategy performance.

TrustStrategy’s AI infrastructure also includes multiple-layer encryption and third-party audits to ensure that users’ assets and personal data are always protected – a key differentiator in a market where security and transparency are paramount.

Bridging Human Insight with AI Precision

TrustStrategy’s new bots aren’t meant to replace human judgment but to enhance it. The company’s idea is to give traders tools that combine AI precision with human decision-making.

The company believes the future of finance is in the collaboration between human expertise and machine efficiency. These trading bots are the first step towards that future.

Users can try TrustStrategy’s technology with a complimentary $100 trial bonus, requiring no initial investment. The onboarding process is simple:

Sign Up – Create an account and verify in minutes with just an email, username, and an optional referral code for extra rewards. Choose a Quant Plan – Select from beginner to advanced AI strategies. Automate – Let the crypto bot do the work while you track results in real time.





About TrustStrategy

TrustStrategy is an AI-powered quantitative investment platform that transforms raw data into actionable trading strategies. With advanced algorithms, predictive analytics, and automated trading systems, TrustStrategy gives both new and experienced investors access to tools once reserved for hedge funds and institutional desks.

Operating globally with over 7 years of experience and serving millions of users, TrustStrategy offers plans tailored to different risk profiles – from low-volatility grid strategies to cross-chain arbitrage models. The company is committed to transparency, user security, and innovation in quantitative trading technology.

