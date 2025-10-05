Weebit Nano tapes out embedded ReRAM test chips at onsemi production fab

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) (Weebit), a leading developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, has successfully taped-out (released to manufacturing) test chips featuring its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module at onsemi’s 300mm production fab in East Fishkill, NY. The chips are being developed in onsemi’s Treo platform, which is a 65nm Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) process. onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is a U.S. based company that delivers intelligent power and sensing solutions for the automotive, industrial and AI data center markets.

This tape-out represents a key milestone towards enabling Weebit ReRAM IP on onsemi’s Treo™ platform. For Treo-based designs, Weebit ReRAM provides an ultra-low-power, high density NVM that unlocks new levels of intelligence and functionality. onsemi’s next-generation products are expected to use this breakthrough memory technology. The test chips will now be used for final testing and qualification ahead of anticipated volume production.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “Our collaboration with onsemi is progressing rapidly, and this successful tape-out marks a major milestone in completing the technology transfer of Weebit ReRAM to onsemi’s advanced BCD process. We’ve already validated our technology on multiple wafer lots using onsemi’s tools and flow, optimising the process and demonstrating solid performance and reliability. We’re now progressing towards qualification.”

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) non-volatile memory (NVM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of electronic products such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices, automotive, industrial automation, robotics, neuromorphic computing, and many others. For these applications, Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.

