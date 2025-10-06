PhiNetworks Launches Phigolf2 Flex Edition – A Portable, Affordable Golf Simulator Perfect for Holiday and Father’s Day Gifts





Image by Phigolf

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhiNetworks, an innovative sports IT company and creator of the best-selling Phigolf home golf system , today announced the launch of the Phigolf2 Flex Edition, the latest upgrade to its popular golf simulator line.

The Phigolf2 Flex Edition retains all the strengths of the original Phigolf2 while introducing a collapsible swing stick designed for maximum portability and storage convenience. The swing stick extends to full length during play, offering the same realistic feel as before, and folds down when not in use for easy carrying or compact storage.

Designed as an affordable alternative to costly screen golf setups, which often require equipment worth tens of thousands of dollars, Phigolf makes it possible for anyone to enjoy a realistic golf simulator experience from the comfort of home. With just one sensor, users can practice their swing or play full games by installing the dedicated app on a smartphone or tablet, connecting it to the included swing trainer or their own club. Players can also project the experience onto a TV or big screen for an even more immersive setup.

The Phigolf2 Flex Edition offers fun for both casual and competitive players. Up to four players can join in tournament-style play or enjoy family-friendly mini-games such as Speed Golf, Crazy Birdie, and Rush Game. Built-in swing and putting analysis tools also help golfers refine their skills, making Phigolf both entertaining and instructional.

Phigolf has already captured global attention, having been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, FOX5, and named an Amazon Best Seller, underscoring its quality and international appeal.

“The Flex Edition expands the usability of Phigolf even further,” said a PhiNetworks spokesperson. “We believe it will become a popular home leisure product and gift choice, especially during the holiday season and for Father’s Day.” Several Phigolf HD maps will soon be enhanced, bringing an improved experience for Phigolf users.

With the launch of the Phigolf2 Flex Edition , PhiNetworks continues to set a new standard in the home golf industry by combining cutting-edge technology, portability, and affordability to bring sports experiences closer to families worldwide.

PhiNetworks is a leading sports IT company dedicated to creating innovative, accessible, and affordable home sports experiences. Through its flagship Phigolf brand, the company has become a recognized name in the global golf simulator market, redefining the way people practice and enjoy the game at home.

