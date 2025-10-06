Outcome of Inbank Subordinated Bond Subscription

On Friday, 3 October 2025, the public offering of subordinated bonds of AS Inbank (hereafter Inbank) ended. 935 investors participated in the issue, subscribing to subordinated bonds for a total of 21.6 million euros. The initial issue volume was oversubscribed 4.3 times.

As the initial issue volume of 5 million euros was oversubscribed, Inbank used its right to increase the issue volume to 8 million euros.

The Management Board of Inbank decided to allocate the subordinated bonds based on the following principles:

All subscription orders of the same subscriber were summed up;

All subscription orders above 1,500,000 euros were reduced to 1,500,000 euros;

All subscription orders in the amount of 2,000 euros were accepted in full;

Employees of Inbank group, shareholders of AS Inbank and institutional asset managers were allocated 62% of the amount subscribed exceeding 2,000 euros;

All other investors were allocated 31.24% of the amount subscribed exceeding 2,000 euros;

Rounding was used to determine the whole number of the bonds.



Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments on the results:

“I am pleased to see such strong interest in Inbank’s subordinated bond issuance and would like to thank all investors for their trust in Inbank and our growth strategy. The issued bonds strengthen Inbank’s capital base and support the execution of our strategy across all five of our markets, enabling us to continue international growth and to invest in innovative technologies and new products that create added value for both merchants and customers.”

The offering was conducted based on the base prospectus of subordinated bonds program registered by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (FSA) on 22 September 2025 and the final terms of the subordinated bonds approved by the Management Board of Inbank on 18 September 2025.

As a result of the issue, Inbank issued subordinated bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros and an interest rate of 6.25% per annum. The maturity date of the bonds is 10 years. Inbank has an early redemption right after 5 years subject to permission from the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority.

The bonds will be transferred to the investors’ securities accounts presumably on 9 October 2025 and will be admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on or about 10 October 2025.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,700 merchants, Inbank has 931,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

