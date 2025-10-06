Harness Therapeutics Announces Launch of MISBA® Duo Platform and Research Collaboration with Ono Venture Investment

Proprietary MISBA Duo technology is the first platform to enable simultaneous, controlled upregulation and downregulation of two targets

R&D programme with Ono Venture Investment builds on insights from first generation platform, and targets an undisclosed rare triplet repeat disorder

Cambridge, UK, 06 October 2025: Harness Therapeutics (‘Harness’), a biotechnology company unlocking previously undruggable targets to transform the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announces the establishment of the second generation of its MISBA® (microRNA site blocking ASO) platform, MISBA Duo. The first application of this platform is a new R&D programme, supported by Ono Venture Investment, Inc. (‘OVI’), the corporate venture capital arm of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Harness’ MISBA platform is designed to enable controlled, target-specific upregulation. MISBA Duo builds on this foundation to deliver, for the first time, bimodal modulation: simultaneous upregulation of one target and downregulation of a second target. This approach paves the way for advanced disease-modifying approaches to neurodegenerative diseases and other CNS disorders.

Harness and OVI will collaborate in a research project that will leverage the MISBA Duo platform and expertise established through Harness’ wholly owned FAN1 programme for Huntington’s Disease (HD), now in pre-clinical studies. This new programme will target disease modification for an undisclosed rare triplet repeat disorder. Harness will develop and evaluate MISBA Duo constructs, generating potential candidate molecules which selectively modulate two targets, with the aim of driving disease modification throughout all stages of disease.

OVI will fund this initiative, following on from its initial investment in Harness in January 2025 to support the progress of its lead HD programme. OVI will secure the exclusive option to negotiate exclusivity on any resulting candidates produced and associated IP for this rare triplet repeat disorder.

Dr Jan Thirkettle, CEO of Harness Therapeutics, said: “Today’s announcement is a natural evolution of our technology and testament to the insights we have gained from our lead programme in Huntington’s Disease. We’re looking forward to working closely with OVI as we explore the potential of the MISBA Duo platform for bimodal protein modulation. Such high-quality partnerships are a key strand of our wider strategy as we seek to deliver novel, disease-modifying therapies across a range of devastating CNS disorders.”

Dr Shunichiro Matsumoto, President & CEO of Ono Venture Investment, commented: “We are pleased to further collaborate with Harness and look forward to working closely together to advance this programme in the months ahead. We remain committed to supporting the development of the Company’s MISBA platform and pipeline of disease modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.”

About Harness Therapeutics

Harness Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking previously undruggable targets to transform the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its technology drives controlled and precise upregulation of target protein levels by modulating the mechanisms controlling protein synthesis. Using its deep understanding of post-transcriptional regulation and sophisticated neuron-based models, Harness’ approach allows drugging of potentially disease-modifying targets, which would not be addressable using gene therapy or other modalities.

Its lead programme, in Huntington’s Disease, targets FAN1 nuclease, a key protective protein in slowing disease progression. Its pipeline also includes programmes targeting nuclear import receptors for ALS and Alzheimer's Disease, and the Company has plans to initiate a third programme for Parkinson’s Disease.

Harness has assembled a world-class team, supported by an SAB of leading experts in HD and RNA biology, and is based in Cambridge, UK. Its leading life science investors include the foundational investors Takeda Ventures and SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund, alongside Epidarex Capital and Ono Ventures Investment.

For more information, please visit https://www.harnesstx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ono Venture Investment, Inc.

Ono Venture Investment (OVI), headquartered in South San Francisco in the US, is the corporate venture capital arm of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (ONO) (https://www.onoventure.com/). Founded in 2020, OVI has been strategically making investment in startup biotech companies, who conducts R&D for therapeutics with unique platform technology in the areas of central nervous system as well as oncology and immunology. ONO is a Japanese pharmaceutical company dedicated to develop innovative medicines across therapeutic areas for patients worldwide. Through development of innovative new drugs, ONO brings health and smiles to people and contributes to creating a sustainable society.

