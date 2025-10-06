Press Release no. 09/2025

Aarhus City to implement cBrain F2® as new digital platform





Copenhagen, October 6, 2025





cBrain® (Nasdaq: CBRAIN) announced on September 18, 2025, that Aarhus Municipality intends to award cBrain a contract.

The standstill period is now complete and the contract for a new digital case and document management platform for Aarhus Municipality has now been signed.

Aarhus is Denmark’s second-largest municipality, with more than 375,000 residents and approximately 28,000 employees, making it Jutland’s largest workplace.

Under this agreement, cBrain F2® will become the unified digital platform for the entire city administration, supporting all six municipal departments: The Mayor’s Department, Social Affairs and Employment, Children and Youth, Technical and Environmental Services, Health and Care, Culture and Citizen Services.

Initially, Aarhus Municipality plans to implement F2 for around 5,500 users, with an option to extend the rollout to up to 20,000 users. The F2 platform will support the management of approx. half a million cases and more than 4 million documents each year, delivering a fully integrated, out-of-the-box solution for case handling, decision-making, communication, workflows, and compliance.

For cBrain, this agreement marks a major milestone as it represents a significant expansion of the market reach of the F2 platform solution. With cBrain F2 as the core digital platform for large city administrations, cBrain is significantly broadening its footprint within the local government and municipal sector, in Denmark as well as internationally.

Denmark has ranked number one in the United Nations Global E-Government Index for the past eight years, and the adoption of F2 as the digital platform for the country’s second-largest city strengthen cBrain’s role as a key technology provider behind Denmark’s digital leadership and supports the company’s international growth strategy.





