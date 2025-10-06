Freename Secures U.S. Patent for Milestone Protocol Bridging Web2 and Web3 Domains

ZURICH, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename, the leading Web3 domain registry and service, today announced the U.S. patent approval of its pioneering IT protocol designed to unify Web2 and Web3 domains under one secure, interoperable standard (Pub. No.: US 2025/0274430 A1). The protocol outlined in the patent provides a single point to coordinate, standardize, and assign Web3 domains across multiple organizations and registries, an ecosystem that until now has lacked any form of standardization or unification.

Fragmented registries and a gap in integration with Web2 infrastructure have left Web3 domains without a unified standard, creating confusion for users and slowing adoption by investors. Freename’s new protocol creates a new layer for digital identity, enabling consistent and secure domain resolution across platforms. Beyond the protocol itself, it includes a management platform that lets users and businesses customize how domains are handled. With on-demand DNS servers, the system guarantees flexibility, security, and compatibility, helping users, brands, and companies adopt Web3 domains with confidence.

“At its core, the technology works by resolving each domain query through a layered engine that applies both rules and trust scores,” explains Paolo Domenighetti, CTO of Freename. “The system fetches all possible matching domains, filters them using abuse signals and resolution rules, then ranks them intentionally giving preference to trusted sources and secure configurations. This makes resolution predictable and safer for everyone.”

With traditional domains, ICANN coordinates the global Domain Name System to ensure that every domain name maps correctly to the right IP address. It establishes policies, manages top-level domains, and maintains the technical standards that keep the Internet stable, secure, and interoperable. Freename replicates this approach for the Web3 domain sector, establishing the standards and infrastructure needed to ensure competitiveness, interoperability, and long-term adoption by mainstream users.

“By building this new foundation, Freename is redefining digital identity and opening the door to a future where every domain can serve as a secure digital passport for payments, communication, and AI interactions – it is a milestone for both the industry and Freename,” says Davide Vicini, Co-founder and CEO of Freename.

Following its successful Series A raise in July 2025, Freename already expanded its mission to build the Unified Internet by launching Web2 domain integration in September 2025, enabling users to register and connect traditional domains like .com or .ai with blockchain-based wallets on Freename. With the newly approved U.S. patent, Freename now delivers a holistic infrastructure layer that bridges Web2 and Web3, paving the way for adoption by institutions and mainstream users alike.

About Freename

Freename AG is a Swiss-based ICANN-accredited technology company developing the most innovative domain registrar. By bridging DNS and blockchain, Freename is redefining how digital identities are created, managed, and monetized, and how the internet can embrace wallets worldwide.

For more information, users can visit www.freename.com

Contact

Mattia Martone

mattia@freename.com

