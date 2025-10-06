Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2025 Sales Volume Update

BEIJING, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provided its sales volume results for the third quarter of 2025.

3Q 2025 3Q 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 China Market 451,455 259,094 953,239 576,761 International Markets 14,418 53,311 66,037 120,945 Total 465,873 312,405 1,019,276 697,706

In the third quarter of 2025, NIU sold 465,873 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes. Sales in the China and international markets were 451,455 and 14,418 units, respectively.

In China, sales volume recorded year-over-year growth exceeding 50% for the third consecutive quarter. In Q3, sales volume surged over 70%, marking the highest growth rate recorded this year. This momentum was driven by the ongoing optimization of our product portfolio, steady expansion of our domestic retail network, and strategic buildup of channel inventory in anticipation of the new electric bicycle standards in China, which began taking effect in September. In July, we launched two flagship models, the FXT Ultra 2025 and NXT Ultra 2025. These new models feature our significant advancements in battery range, performance architecture, and safety standards, further enhancing our smart capabilities and appealing to a wide range of consumer design preferences.

In the international markets, electric motorcycle sales volume for the first three quarters of the year surpassed the total full-year 2024 unit sales, continuing its robust growth. In the micromobility segment, we proactively adjusted our sales strategies to navigate a complex and uncertain market environment.

Our sales volume count disclosed above is based on the delivery from our manufacturing facility, which may vary slightly from the sales volume measured from a financial accounting and reporting point of view. NIU’s sales volume represents only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied upon as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, cost of sales, operating expenses, etc.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

