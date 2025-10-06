|Company announcement no. 45 2025
Danske Bank
06 October 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 40
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 40:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|13,001,175
|244.2937
|3,176,104,687
|29 September 2025
|41,000
|273.2666
|11,203,931
|30 September 2025
|134,557
|271.7141
|36,561,034
|01 October 2025
|92,507
|273.1709
|25,270,220
|02 October 2025
|93,000
|268.9992
|25,016,926
|03 October 2025
|94,462
|269.9107
|25,496,305
|Total accumulated over week 40
|455,526
|271.2214
|123,548,415
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|13,456,701
|245.2052
|3,299,653,102
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.612% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
