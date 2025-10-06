Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts Training Course | Draft Watertight Agreements and Manage the Risks Effectively (London, United Kingdom - November 18-19, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negotiating and Drafting IT (Information Technology) Contracts Training Course 25" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understand IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively.

All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry 'norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients. This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT suppliers and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts.

Key topics covered include:

What IT contracts are

How and why they work

What should be included

How to put them in place

How to overcome the key challenges

What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means

This practical and intensive two-day programme will boost your knowledge in these six key areas to ensure you get the deal done with the best terms for your organisation.

Practical interactive learning style

This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft IT contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.

Benefits of attending

By attending this programme you will:

Get to grips with the background to IT contracts

with the background to IT contracts Understand computer architecture, storage devices, software and networks

computer architecture, storage devices, software and networks Explore Agile and Waterfall methodologies and contracts

Agile and Waterfall methodologies and contracts Examine the pros and cons of Software as a Service (SaaS) agreements

the pros and cons of Software as a Service (SaaS) agreements Clarify copyright and database rights and their implications for software activities

copyright and database rights and their implications for software activities Consider potential disputes with IT contracts and learn how to avoid them

potential disputes with IT contracts and learn how to avoid them Learn about open source software licences

about open source software licences Expand your knowledge of IT reseller agreements

your knowledge of IT reseller agreements Focus on IT warranties and specific clauses to be aware of

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Contract managers

Procurement managers

Buyers

IT directors and managers

Private practice lawyers and IT consultants

Key Topics Covered:

Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)

Part 1: Prevention is better than cure Differences in perspectives of IT suppliers and IT customers IT contracts words to avoid... and to encourage

Part 2: Preparing to negotiate IT tendering and procurement Managing IT negotiations Pre-contract documents Interim agreements and pre-contract contracts Structure of IT agreements Responsibility for technical schedules



Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts: Part 1

Lawyers vs IT consultants

Computer architecture

Storage devices

Software - what is it? Source code vs object code Databases

Classical networks - what are they?

Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts: Part 2

The Internet IP Addressing and DNS ASP to Software as a Service (SaaS) to the Cloud

Virtualisation

Content and data Analogue v digital

Communications

Encryption

AI and machine learning

Future trends

Software Licences

Software

Software licences: Background Commercial questions Express terms: Usual restrictions in software licences Safeguards against those restrictions The effect of the Software Directive Warranties to a standard Date and currency warranties Communicating the licence terms Shrink and web-wrapped software

Maintenance and support adjuncts

Escrow

Etymology of an IT project: group exercise

Waterfall commercials - how to negotiate

Waterfall software development

Waterfall development contracts

Software development

Agile v Waterfall methodologies

Crowdsourcing and open source development

Agile contracts

Software as a Service

Advantages and disadvantages

LHA v SaaS agreements

Customer sensible due diligence

SaaS agreement: Description of services Right to use Scope of use Price Other clauses



Copyright and database rights - basic principles and implications for software activities

What is copyright?

Use of the symbol

What are database rights?

Sources of most disputes

Copyright enforcement bodies

FAST and the BSA

Audit clauses

Porting software

Non-textually copying software

Software patents

Moral rights in software and typefaces

Outsourcing and IT services contracts

Overriding principles

Structures of IT services agreements

Defining services

Defining Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Change control and project/system scope creep

How are IT suppliers managed?

Supplier warranties vs customer pushbacks

Problems with IT contracts

Typical disputes in IT projects

Methods of IT dispute resolution and corresponding clauses Litigation ADR, mediation and arbitration Expert determination Neutral evaluation Ping-pong determination

Disclosure issues

Software ownership issues: who owns it?

Open source software

Open source software

The rise of OSS

Historical concepts

The open source definition

The trajectory of OSS today

OSS as an industry

OSS licences

IT Reseller Agreements

Software distribution: what does the industry do?

Sales agents

Sales representatives

Resellers

Contracts

IT warranties and clauses

Anti-virus clauses

Date issues and clauses

Comm issues and clauses

Currency issues and clauses

Sizing warranties and scalability issues

