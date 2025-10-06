Ireland Healthcare Industry Market Databook 2025 | 300+ KPIs Covering Healthcare Infrastructure, Patient Demographics, Diagnostics, Public and Private Spending, Clinical and Non-Clinical Workforce

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Healthcare Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 300+ KPIs Covering Healthcare Infrastructure, Patient Demographics, Diagnostics, Public and Private Spending, Clinical and Non-Clinical Workforce - Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive report on Ireland's healthcare sector delivers a detailed exploration of the healthcare ecosystem. Utilizing data-centric methodologies across the entire value chain, this report offers essential insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facility metrics, and spending patterns. It serves as an indispensable resource for professionals engaged in healthcare planning, investment, or policy development, enabling the navigation of the complex healthcare landscape with data-driven insights.

Key Modules Summary:

Patient Statistics: Features over 80 KPIs detailing patient demographics by disease, hospital type, gender, and admission type.

Features over 80 KPIs detailing patient demographics by disease, hospital type, gender, and admission type. Medical Staff: Covers over 100 KPIs relating to physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and support staff, with details on specialization, qualification, age, and gender.

Covers over 100 KPIs relating to physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and support staff, with details on specialization, qualification, age, and gender. Healthcare Facilities: Provides over 65 KPIs on healthcare establishments, including hospitals and diagnostic centers, categorized by ownership, specialty, and location.

Provides over 65 KPIs on healthcare establishments, including hospitals and diagnostic centers, categorized by ownership, specialty, and location. Pharmacies: Contains over 30 KPIs including pharmacy count, location, ownership type, sales data, and distribution channel analysis.

Contains over 30 KPIs including pharmacy count, location, ownership type, sales data, and distribution channel analysis. Population Trends & Statistics: Offers insights with over 12 KPIs that capture demographic changes, healthcare demand, and macroeconomic influences.

Scope & Objective:

This report aims to equip stakeholders with a comprehensive analysis of the healthcare landscape, including demographic data, healthcare resources, and financial allocations. By presenting nuanced information on infrastructure, workforce distribution, and fiscal considerations, it informs strategic policymaking, resource allocation, and investment planning efforts.

Medical Staff: 100 KPIs

Physicians

Number of physicians and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Number of physicians categorized by qualification (general practitioner, specialist, and other).

Number of Specialists categorized by field (e.g. General Medicine, Surgical, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Anaesthetics, Psychiatry, Dentists,

Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Radiology, Pathology, Clinical oncology)

By consultation types (in-person, remote).

Distribution by location, gender, and age.

Average wage index by profession.

Nurses

Number of nurses and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Distribution by qualification, gender, age, and working position.

Allied Healthcare Professionals

Number of AHP's and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Distribution of radiographers, paramedics, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dietitians.

Pharmacists

Number of pharmacists and their distribution per 100,000 populations.

Categorization by practice setting (clinical, retail, hospital, pharmacy technicians).

Technical and Administrative Staff

Patient Statistics: 80 KPIs

Number of patients

Distribution by admission (in-patient, out-patient)

Distribution by hospital (pubic, private)

Distribution by disease type.

Healthcare Facilities: 65 KPIs

Number and types of hospitals, including ownership, specialty, location, and bed count.

Number of hospitals per 10000 population

Number of diagnostic centers categorized by ownership, services offered, location, and business model.

Number of rehabilitation centers categorized by ownership, location, and business model.

Healthcare Spending: 32 KPIs

Spending patterns by individual and government sources.

Spending by key segments (hospital care, physician and clinical services, prescription drugs and home care)

By payment sources including insurance, out-of-pocket, government and credit.

Spending patterns by gender and age.

Pharmacies: 30 KPIs

Number of pharmacies and annual prescription revenues

Distribution by location (urban and rural)

Distribution by city tiers (Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3)

Distribution by ownership

By end-user demographics

By sales metrics (daily doses per 1,000 per day)

Demographic Information: 12 KPIs

Total population and population distribution by age.

Life expectancy and mortality rate.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) related to healthcare.



