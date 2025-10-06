Japan Autonomous Vehicle Market Competition, Opportunities & Forecast Report to 2031 | Japan to Revolutionize Mobility for Senior Citizens Using Autonomous Shuttles by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Region, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japanese Autonomous Vehicle Market was valued at USD 3.21 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 16.74%.

Japan is steadily evolving into a global hub for autonomous mobility, backed by proactive regulatory frameworks and a deep legacy in automotive innovation. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) approved Level 4 autonomous driving on public roads in specific areas from 2023.

According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), Japan produced over 7.83 million vehicles in 2023, indicating a strong base for AV integration. Major OEMs including Toyota, Nissan, and Honda are embedding autonomous tech in next-gen models. According to the National Police Agency of Japan, the country recorded over 303,000 traffic accidents in 2023, and automated driving is seen as a viable solution to reduce such incidents. The Japanese government aims to deploy autonomous buses in all 47 prefectures by 2030 under its "Digital Garden City Nation" initiative, reinforcing large-scale AV deployment.

Electrification and AI/ML integration in vehicles are key drivers transforming AV development. Toyota plans to launch more than 30 electric models globally by 2030, many with Level 2/3 capabilities. As per the University of Tokyo, over 40% of senior citizens in rural Japan face mobility challenges, making autonomous shuttles a high-demand solution. In March 2024, Japan's Cabinet approved a revision to its Road Traffic Act enabling passengers to use self-driving taxis without drivers. The country also sees a surge in HD-mapping and LIDAR companies, with firms like Mitsubishi Electric investing in AI-enhanced road infrastructure to support AV ecosystems. The growing use of V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication technology, supported by SoftBank's 5G rollout, is further accelerating deployment.

Key Market Drivers: Government Support and Regulatory Framework

The Japanese government has been proactive in shaping the future of autonomous vehicles (AVs) through strong policy support and the creation of a conducive regulatory environment. The "Japan's Roadmap for Automated Driving" has set clear targets for AV deployment, encouraging manufacturers and tech companies to innovate while adhering to the guidelines. Japan's government has approved testing autonomous vehicles on public roads, facilitating the practical application of AV technologies. Furthermore, regulatory bodies are working to ensure that AVs meet safety standards while promoting public trust. A key driver is Japan's focus on sustainability, which aligns the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) with autonomous driving technologies.

Government incentives for EV adoption, along with policies to reduce carbon emissions, create a favorable environment for the integration of electric autonomous vehicles (AEVs). As Japan's infrastructure evolves, smart traffic systems, better connectivity, and traffic management solutions support the smooth operation of AVs. This combination of government policy, infrastructure investment, and regulatory approval is accelerating Japan's autonomous vehicle market, making it one of the most advanced globally. For instance, in August 2024, Japan launched a project for self-driving electric taxis, with Tier IV deploying robotaxis in Tokyo. The vehicles would use Tier IV's open-source software. The government aimed to offer Level 4 autonomous services in 100 municipalities by 2027.

Key Market Challenges: High Development and Implementation Costs

The autonomous vehicle market in Japan faces significant financial challenges. Developing autonomous vehicles requires substantial investments in research and development (R&D), as well as advanced sensors and computing technologies. The costs associated with integrating cutting-edge technologies, such as LiDAR, AI-powered decision-making systems, and V2X communication, are high, making it difficult for smaller companies to enter the market. These high initial investments are a barrier to mass deployment, and while large automakers can absorb such costs, smaller players struggle to keep pace.

The need to retrofit infrastructure to support autonomous vehicles, such as updating road signs, traffic lights, and installing smart sensors, adds to the overall cost of the technology. The extensive testing required to ensure the safety and reliability of AVs is another cost factor that slows down deployment. Overcoming these financial barriers will require continued innovation to reduce the cost of sensors, software, and vehicle systems. Cost-effective scaling of production and widespread integration into existing infrastructure will be critical to achieving widespread adoption of AVs.

Key Market Trends: Integration with Smart City Initiatives

Japan is at the forefront of integrating autonomous vehicles into its smart city initiatives. With the adoption of 5G networks, IoT devices, and big data analytics, smart cities are becoming more interconnected and optimized for autonomous transportation solutions. Autonomous vehicles are being tested as part of broader mobility systems that leverage real-time data for improved traffic management and efficiency.

In cities like Tokyo and Osaka, AVs are being integrated into public transportation networks, including autonomous buses and shuttles. This trend reflects Japan's vision of creating integrated, sustainable, and efficient urban mobility ecosystems. These smart city projects aim to streamline transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance safety through the deployment of autonomous vehicles. The integration of AVs with smart city technologies creates a seamless transport network, offering residents and visitors a more convenient and sustainable way to travel.

Key Market Players:

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mazda Motor Corporation

Hyundai Mobility Japan Co., Ltd

BMW Japan Co., Ltd

Volkswagen Group Japan Co., Ltd

General Motors Japan Co., Ltd



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Japan

Japan Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Japan Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type:

ICE

EV

Japan Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Automation Level:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Japan Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Region:

Kanto

Kansai

Chubu

Tohoku

Rest of Japan

