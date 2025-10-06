The Global Market for AI in Project Management 2025-2029: Heightened Demand for Data-Driven Insights Drives Revenue Growth

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Project Management Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in project management market is poised for robust expansion, with a forecasted growth of USD 3.48 billion from 2024 to 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. A comprehensive analysis underscores the market's evolution, highlighting size, trends, and growth determinants while addressing industry challenges and conducting a detailed vendor review covering approximately 25 key players.

Current market dynamics are shaped by increasing project complexity and the heightened demand for data-driven insights, alongside the democratization of AI technologies and the shift towards remote and hybrid working frameworks. Key drivers include the emergence of hyper-automation, intelligent workflow orchestration, and a shift from descriptive to predictive analytics methodology. These trends, coupled with the integration of conversational AI, are fueling significant market demand.

This report amalgamates primary and secondary information sourced from industry experts, offering a comprehensive market overview with historic and forecasted data, segment-wise and regional analyses, and a nuanced vendor landscape.

AI in Project Management Market Segmentation

By Component: Solutions Services

By Deployment: On-premises Cloud-based

By End-user: Large enterprises SMEs

By Geographical Landscape: North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



Areas Covered in the Report:

Market Sizing

Market Forecast

Industry Analysis

The vendor analysis is crafted to elevate clients' market standing. The report offers an in-depth review of prominent vendors such as Adobe Inc., ALICE Technologies, Atlassian Corp., ClickUp, Hitachi Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and more. Additionally, it foresees trends and challenges that are critical for market growth, guiding strategic business planning to seize emerging opportunities.

The report synthesizes data from multiple sources, underpinning its insights with key parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive landscapes, and promotional activities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adobe Inc.

ALICE Technologies

Atlassian Corp.

ClickUp

Hitachi Ltd.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kantata Inc.

Lili.ai

Microsoft Corp.

monday.com Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Planview Inc.

PMaspire Singapore Pte. Ltd.

ProofHub LLC

Saviom Software Pty. Ltd.

ServiceMax Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Wrike Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

