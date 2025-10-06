AI Inference Servers Market Report 2025-2029: Dominance of Generative AI Creates Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Inference Server Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI inference server market is projected to witness a remarkable growth, increasing by USD 94.16 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a compelling CAGR of 22.6% throughout this duration. A comprehensive report on this market offers an extensive analysis covering market size, forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor analysis of approximately 25 key players.

Current analyses reveal significant insights into the existing market scenario, highlighting the latest trends and drivers impacting the environment. Key growth factors are identified as the widespread adoption of generative AI, the extension of edge AI solutions, real-time applications, and a rise in enterprise adoption, complemented by industry-specific AI solutions.

The market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the proliferation of edge inference and specialized hardware, alongside the dominance of generative AI, optimization of large language model inference, and sustainability-focused design principles. These trends are expected to catalyze a substantial demand in the market.

This report is meticulously prepared, utilizing a combination of primary and secondary data, bolstered by valuable inputs from industry participants. It includes crucial data on market size, segmented regional analyses, and the vendor landscape, further enriched by historical and forecast data.

Market Segmentation

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application:

IT and telecommunications

Healthcare

Finance

Retail

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Report Areas:

AI Inference Server Market Sizing

AI Inference Server Market Forecast

AI Inference Server Market Industry Analysis

The comprehensive vendor analysis within the report aims at enhancing clients' market positions. This includes detailed assessments of leading vendors.

Additionally, the analysis delves into upcoming market trends and challenges that are likely to influence market growth, providing companies with strategic insights to leverage future growth opportunities effectively. Through a meticulous synthesis and analysis of data sourced from multiple avenues, the report offers reliable insights.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cerebras

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Google Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hugging Face

Inspur Group.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Tencent Cloud Co. Ltd.

VMware Inc.

