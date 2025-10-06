Concrete Accelerators and Retarders Market Report 2025-2034 | Leading Industry Players Expand Global Footprint with Eco-Friendly Additives and Strategic Collaborations in Concrete Admixtures Market

Global Surge in High-Performance Concrete Solutions Fuels Market Growth Amid Sustainable Urban Development Initiatives

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Accelerators and retarders Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025 - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Concrete Accelerators And Retarders Market was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2034.

This growth is largely fueled by the rising demand for high-performance concrete solutions and the shift toward sustainable building practices amid rapid urban infrastructure development. As nations invest aggressively in transport corridors, urban renewal programs, and smart city initiatives, the need for advanced concrete admixtures that improve construction efficiency and strength has soared. Fast-setting admixtures are gaining traction as builders aim to reduce downtime, meet stringent timelines, and improve structural stability without compromising environmental standards.



Rapid urbanization across developing regions continues to accelerate the market's expansion. Nations in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa are witnessing a surge in residential, industrial, and commercial construction driven by rising populations and disposable incomes. Public and private investments are backing large-scale infrastructure and housing initiatives to meet long-term demands, making these regions critical hotspots for market growth. These initiatives are not only aimed at bridging the existing infrastructure gap but also at preparing urban areas for projected population booms and economic expansion. Governments are rolling out strategic urban development programs, including smart cities and energy-efficient housing, while private sector stakeholders are injecting capital into mixed-use developments, industrial parks, and transit-oriented construction.

The concrete accelerators segment held a 55.5% share in 2024. This segment's dominance is linked to the growing preference for faster, high-yield construction workflows. These admixtures are ideal for cold weather conditions or when projects face compressed timelines. Precast and modular building techniques benefit significantly from accelerator use due to their rapid curing properties, which lower costs and increase site productivity. Accelerators are also vital for applications such as retaining walls, where speed and efficiency are crucial for meeting project schedules.

The liquid form segment held a 74.3% share in 2024. Its popularity stems from easy handling, consistent mixing, and effective integration into current construction workflows. These admixtures perform particularly well in large-scale infrastructure and prefabrication environments, where consistent concrete curing is essential for seamless project execution. Fast-drying capabilities in liquid accelerators are highly valued in both residential and industrial sectors as they enhance productivity and maintain structural integrity under time constraints.

Leading players shaping the industry include GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Euclid Chemical, Sika AG, and BASF SE. Key strategies adopted by companies in the concrete accelerators and retarders market focus on expanding product portfolios, enhancing R&D, and forming strategic alliances. Major firms are investing in environmentally friendly additives that improve performance while aligning with green building standards.

Collaborations with construction firms and infrastructure developers allow these companies to customize solutions for specific project demands. In addition, digital platforms and smart logistics are being leveraged to streamline supply chains and ensure rapid product delivery. Players are also targeting emerging markets with tailored offerings to capture regional growth opportunities and expand their global footprint.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
    • BASF
    • Bisley & Company Pty Ltd
    • Cementaid International Group
    • CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
    • Chryso Group (Saint-Gobain)
    • Euclid Chemical Company
    • Fosroc International Ltd
    • Fritz-Pak Corporation
    • GCP Applied Technologies Inc
    • Henan Kingsun Chemical Co., Ltd.
    • Mapei
    • Master Builders Solutions
    • Peters Chemical Company
    • Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co., Ltd
    • Sika
    • Yara International


Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages220
Forecast Period2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$7.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$15.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics
3.12 Sustainability and Environmental Aspects
3.13 Carbon Footprint Considerations

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Concrete accelerators
5.2.1 Chloride-based accelerators
5.2.1.1 Calcium chloride
5.2.1.2 Other chloride-based accelerators
5.2.2 Non-chloride accelerators
5.2.2.1 Calcium nitrate
5.2.2.2 Calcium formate
5.2.2.3 Sodium silicate
5.2.2.4 Sodium aluminate
5.2.2.5 Aluminum sulfate
5.2.2.6 Triethanolamine
5.2.2.7 Others
5.2.3 Alkali-free accelerators
5.2.4 Shotcrete accelerators
5.2.5 Hardening accelerators
5.2.6 Setting accelerators
5.3 Concrete retarders
5.3.1 Sucrose-based retarders
5.3.2 Phosphate-based retarders
5.3.3 Hydroxycarboxylic acids
5.3.4 Lignosulfonates
5.3.5 Others

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Form
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Liquid
6.3 Powder

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Application
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Ready-mix concrete
7.3 Precast concrete
7.4 Shotcrete
7.5 Cold weather concreting
7.6 Hot weather concreting
7.7 Mass concrete
7.8 Others

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By End Use Industry
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Residential construction
8.3 Commercial construction
8.4 Infrastructure development
8.4.1 Roads & highways
8.4.2 Bridges & tunnels
8.4.3 Dams & water management
8.4.4 Railways
8.4.5 Airports
8.4.6 Others
8.5 Industrial construction
8.6 Mining & underground construction
8.7 Others

Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Region

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

