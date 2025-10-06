AI in Precision Farming Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges 2025-2034 | Featuring Analysis of Microsoft, Bosch, Intel, IBM, Bayer and Other Key Industry Players

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In Precision Farming Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI In Precision Farming Market, currently valued at USD 862.7 million, is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 3.86 billion by 2034, with an impressive CAGR of 18.1%. The transformation driven by AI in precision farming is revolutionizing agriculture, focusing on efficiency, sustainability, and productivity.

By integrating artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning, computer vision, and robotics, farming operations are optimized. AI solutions enable automation, enhanced crop monitoring, and improved resource management, leveraging data from sensors, drones, and satellites for real-time analytics on crop health, soil conditions, and weather patterns.

This market spans various agricultural sectors, encompassing crop production, livestock farming, and aquaculture, emphasizing the development of intelligent systems to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impacts. The adoption of AI marks a transition from traditional farming methods to automated, data-driven processes.

The year 2024 witnessed a surge in AI adoption in the precision farming sector, particularly in crop monitoring and resource optimization. Computer vision's role in analyzing crop health and disease detection has expanded. Drones and satellite imagery powered by AI have enhanced field mapping and yield prediction capabilities. Furthermore, AI solutions are increasingly applied in irrigation and fertilization optimization. AI-powered automated harvesting platforms are on the rise, while AI-driven robotics in weed control boosts efficiency. AI's involvement in weather prediction has significantly improved planning efforts.

Looking forward, continuous growth and innovation in the AI precision farming market are anticipated post-2025. Developments in autonomous farming, including self-driving tractors and robots, will intensify. The integration of AI with blockchain will enhance traceability and transparency throughout the food supply chain.

The automation of complex tasks, such as pest management and soil analysis, is expected to increase, alongside the rise of personalized farming tailored to individual crop needs. A focus on sustainable farming practices, leveraging AI for resource optimization and environmental impact reduction, will gain momentum. AI's role in enhancing livestock monitoring and supporting small-scale farming operations will also expand.

5 Key Trends:

Crop Health Monitoring: Computer vision for crop health analysis and disease detection.

Drone and Satellite Imagery Analysis: Enhanced field mapping and yield prediction with AI.

Automated Irrigation and Fertilization: Optimizing resources through AI.

Robotic Harvesting: Automation of harvesting tasks by AI-driven robots.

Autonomous Farming: Self-driving tractors and robots enabled by AI.

4 Key Drivers:

Increased Productivity: AI optimization elevates farming operations and yields.

Sustainable Agriculture: AI minimizes environmental impacts and optimizes resources.

Labor Shortages: AI reduces reliance on manual labor through automation.

Technological Advancements: Enhancements in computer vision and machine learning.

1 Major Challenge:

Data Connectivity and Infrastructure: Ensuring reliable internet and data infrastructure in rural regions.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Other Types

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

AI-as-a-Service

Service

By Application:

Experimental Study

Farm Management

Private Planting

Other Applications

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Companies Featured:

Microsoft Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Bayer AG

Deere & Company

SAP SE

Yara International ASA

DTN LLC

FarmWise Labs Inc.

Taranis Visual Ltd.

Blue River Technology Inc.

Agworld Inc.

Ceres Imaging Inc.

PrecisionHawk Inc.

FarmLogs Inc.

Prospera Technologies Ltd.

Arable Labs Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Resson Aerospace Corporation

