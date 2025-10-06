AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market to Witness x10 Growth by 2032, Reaching US$185.2 Billion - Investment Opportunities and Adoptions Trends by Market and Region

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence in chemical and material informatics is transforming how enterprises pursue discovery, manage operations, and secure supply chains. Senior leaders advancing digital strategies recognize that effective AI deployment within informatics workflows delivers crucial advantages in efficiency, innovation, and resilience.

Market Snapshot: AI in Chemical & Material Informatics

The global AI in chemical and material informatics market is undergoing rapid expansion, with total value estimated at USD 12.08 billion in 2024, anticipated to reach USD 17.10 billion in 2025, and projected at USD 185.18 billion by 2032. This exceptional compound annual growth rate of 40.66% reflects a decisive shift among commercial and research organizations towards AI-driven capabilities.

Investment in big data solutions, process automation, and integrated analytics is stimulating advancements in chemical synthesis, smart materials design, and digitalized operational models. Growing expectations for high-efficiency and scalable tools are accelerating adoption across research and industrial segments, encouraging organizations to leverage AI in every stage of the R&D lifecycle.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive Market Coverage

This research offers granular segmentation and in-depth insights, enabling precise strategy for an array of global stakeholders. Each segment reflects evolving business priorities and application needs:

Technology: Computer vision, descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive data analytics, deep learning approaches such as convolutional neural networks and generative adversarial networks, and machine learning types including reinforced, supervised, and unsupervised methods.

Computer vision, descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive data analytics, deep learning approaches such as convolutional neural networks and generative adversarial networks, and machine learning types including reinforced, supervised, and unsupervised methods. Application: Drug discovery (lead identification, molecular screening), advanced material design for product engineering, process optimization, energy and quality management, and digital transformation of supply chains.

Drug discovery (lead identification, molecular screening), advanced material design for product engineering, process optimization, energy and quality management, and digital transformation of supply chains. Component: Hardware-incorporating processors, sensors, storage; software for data management, modeling, visualization; services such as consulting, implementation, and training.

Hardware-incorporating processors, sensors, storage; software for data management, modeling, visualization; services such as consulting, implementation, and training. Deployment: Cloud, edge, hybrid, and on-premise implementations, each offering tailored, secure, and scalable models for enterprise and research environments.

Cloud, edge, hybrid, and on-premise implementations, each offering tailored, secure, and scalable models for enterprise and research environments. End User: Academic research organizations, chemical manufacturers, material science enterprises, and pharmaceutical industry leaders.

Academic research organizations, chemical manufacturers, material science enterprises, and pharmaceutical industry leaders. Regional Coverage: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, and prominent Latin American economies); Europe, Middle East & Africa (with dedicated focus on Western and Central Europe, Middle East, Africa); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia), highlighting distinct innovation drivers per region.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

AI-integrated informatics delivers faster discovery cycles and enhances responsiveness in process and operations management, equipping organizations to proactively address both innovation and supply chain challenges.

Investment in advanced data management is increasingly vital for handling complex datasets and meeting compliance needs, supporting both research-driven and industrial applications.

Developments in hardware and simulation software are expediting prototyping timelines and shortening product innovation cycles, bolstering competitive positioning.

Collaboration between chemists, data scientists, and technology vendors is paving the way for scalable, enterprise-ready solutions that adapt to evolving business demands.

Hybrid deployment architectures blend real-time analytics capabilities with centralized data governance, supporting agile decision-making and organizational security.

Strategic partnerships among vendors and regional leaders are driving coordinated adoption, benefitting from harmonized regulatory frameworks and improved system interoperability.

Tariff Impact on Supply Chains and Innovation Pathways

The introduction of the 2025 United States tariffs has altered procurement dynamics within chemical and material R&D. Organizations are adapting by revising sourcing models, increasing local collaborations, and evaluating alternative feedstocks to offset higher input costs. AI-powered informatics now plays a key role in supporting substitutions and reaction optimization, enabling quick adaptation to evolving regulatory, compliance, and market pressures along complex global supply lines.

Profiling Innovators and Market Leaders

Major players including Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, BASF SE, NVIDIA Corporation, SAP SE, Schrodinger, Inc., RELX plc, and Dow Inc. are leading sector advancements. These organizations are embedding artificial intelligence into customizable informatics platforms and expanding digital service portfolios. Their strategic alliances accelerate adoption across geographies and foster improved integration across enterprise and research value chains.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report draws on a mix of qualitative and quantitative research methods, including interviews with industry and academic experts and reviews of technical publications, patents, and regulatory documentation. Validation through pilot projects and industry workshops ensured comprehensive and unbiased insights.

Why This Report Matters

Enables leaders to act on actionable recommendations, supporting opportunity capture across technology and services.

Supports strategic investment planning by pairing clear segmentation with evolving market and policy dynamics.

Helps organizations benchmark operations and respond competitively to shifts in global technology trends.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $185.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 40.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Integration of deep generative models for accelerated polymer property prediction in materials design

5.2. Implementation of active learning pipelines for automated high-throughput screening in pharmaceutical discovery

5.3. Adoption of explainable transformer architectures for predicting reaction pathways in complex synthetic chemistry

5.4. Deployment of multi-fidelity modeling combining quantum calculations and machine learning for alloy composition optimization

5.5. Utilization of reinforcement learning-driven process control to enhance chemical manufacturing efficiency and sustainability

5.6. Development of graph neural networks for mapping molecular interactions to predict battery electrolyte performance under operational conditions



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market, by Technology

8.1. Computer Vision

8.2. Data Analytics

8.2.1. Descriptive Analytics

8.2.2. Predictive Analytics

8.2.3. Prescriptive Analytics

8.3. Deep Learning

8.3.1. Convolutional Neural Network

8.3.2. Generative Adversarial Network

8.3.3. Recurrent Neural Network

8.4. Machine Learning

8.4.1. Reinforcement Learning

8.4.2. Supervised Learning

8.4.3. Unsupervised Learning



9. AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market, by Application

9.1. Drug Discovery

9.1.1. Lead Identification

9.1.2. Molecular Screening

9.2. Materials Design

9.3. Process Optimization

9.3.1. Energy Efficiency

9.3.2. Reaction Optimization

9.4. Quality Control

9.5. Supply Chain Management



10. AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market, by Component

10.1. Hardware

10.1.1. Processors

10.1.2. Sensors

10.1.3. Storage Systems

10.2. Services

10.2.1. Consulting

10.2.2. Implementation

10.2.3. Training

10.3. Software

10.3.1. Data Management

10.3.2. Modeling Tools

10.3.3. Visualization Tools



11. AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market, by Deployment

11.1. Cloud

11.2. Edge

11.3. Hybrid

11.4. On Premise



12. AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market, by End User

12.1. Academic Research

12.2. Chemicals

12.3. Material Science

12.4. Pharmaceuticals



13. AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. AI in Chemical & Material Informatics Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



The key companies profiled in this AI in Chemical & Material Informatics market report include:

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

BASF SE

NVIDIA Corporation

SAP SE

Schrodinger, Inc.

RELX plc

Dow Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrv1l1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment