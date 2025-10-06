Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Part of the region’s largest forex and fintech gathering, the two-day conference on 6–7 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre will run alongside the exhibition and spotlight regulation, AI, trader education, risk management, and fintech innovation.

Against the backdrop of market volatility, evolving regulations, and rapid fintech adoption, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will bring together leading experts in forex, fintech, brokerage, and trading education on 6–7 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre for two days of dialogue, networking and insight. Running in parallel with the exhibition, the conference will feature a comprehensive agenda of keynote sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and seminars focused on global market shifts, technological innovation, and strategies shaping the future of trading.

More than 150 international and local speakers are confirmed to take the stage at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, ensuring a dynamic exchange of knowledge. The line-up spans market analysts, fintech innovators, regulatory specialists, and trading educators, who will address the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities shaping global financial markets. Their insights will equip participants with practical strategies and a deeper understanding of the evolving forex and fintech landscape.

“In today’s dynamic FX environment, where multiple market narratives are shaping trading flows, the Forex Expo Dubai provides an invaluable platform for industry leaders to converge. This event represents the perfect intersection of global fintech innovation and regional market opportunities. I’m excited to connect with industry colleagues, engage with thought-provoking presentations, and share insights during my keynote address.” Aaron Hill, Chief Market Analyst, FP Markets.

Featured Speakers

At the heart of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is an exceptional roster of speakers representing every facet of the FX ecosystem — analysts, technologists, executives, product innovators, risk specialists, and educators. Some of the highlighted speakers include:

(Chief Market Analyst, FP Markets) – recognized for his in-depth market reports and technical analysis, he will share insights into current price action and market structure. Abdallah Al Balushi (Market Analyst & Mentor, XM Global) – drawing on his experience in stocks and FX, he will discuss trading fundamentals and approaches to building confidence in uncertain markets.

Additional speakers from global exchanges, trading platforms, fintech firms, regulatory bodies, brokerage operations, and market education will further enrich the program.

“The Forex Expo Dubai is a key platform that brings together global leaders to exchange ideas and drive innovation in FX and fintech. I believe the future of the industry lies in the integration of FX, opening new opportunities for traders and investors worldwide.” Abdallah Al Balushi, Market Analyst & Mentor, XM Global.

Conference Speakers

Key Themes & Agenda

Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will address the most relevant issues shaping global trading and fintech through a series of thematic pillars:

– analysis of global economic conditions, geopolitical risk, regulatory headwinds and tailwinds, inflation, and interest rate cycles. Technology, Innovation & Infrastructure – panels on fintech product innovation, algorithmic and AI-driven trading, fraud prevention, trading platforms, liquidity solutions, and execution challenges.

Market Relevance

In a period of heightened volatility, evolving regulations, and rapid technological change, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 provides a timely forum for the exchange of ideas, tools, and strategies with real-world impact. The event is expected to attract retail traders seeking clarity, brokers aiming to scale, and fintech innovators developing the next generation of platforms.

Participants will benefit from:

Insights on market direction and the regulatory environment

Direct knowledge-sharing from experts in strategy, product development, education, and technology

Opportunities to forge partnerships, explore new markets, and test emerging business models

Practical takeaways for trading, risk management, and business growth

Alongside the conference program, the exhibition floor will showcase leading forex, fintech, and investment brands including ADSS, Alpari, CFI, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, VT Markets, Valetax, Vantage, XChief, and XM Markets, among many more, presenting their latest platforms and solutions.

Registered attendees will also be eligible to participate in the official raffle draw, with prizes including a brand new Jetour X70 FL SUV and multiple cash rewards. The draw will take place on 7 October at 5:00 PM in the Main Conference Hall, adding an engaging and rewarding element to the two-day experience.

About Forex Expo Dubai

Forex Expo Dubai is the region’s leading event for traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and financial institutions. Organised by HQ MENA, the expo is held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre and brings together the global forex and trading community for two days of high-impact networking, product showcases, and expert-led conference sessions.

About HQ MENA

HQ MENA is a leading event organiser based in the UAE, focused on delivering world-class exhibitions and conferences across fintech, finance, and online trading. Its mission is to connect global companies with high-intent audiences through content-rich, high-energy event experiences that drive real results.

