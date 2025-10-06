Electro Hydraulics Market for Off-Highway Equipment - Global Forecast to 2032 | Bosch Rexroth and Parker Hannifin Among Leaders in Electro Hydraulics for Off-Highway Equipment

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electro Hydraulics Market for Off-Highway Equipment by Type, Component, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electro hydraulics market for off-highway equipment is projected to grow significantly, from 92,501 units in 2025 to 234,487 units by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 14.2%.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and productive solutions, alongside the rising adoption of electric off-highway equipment. The shift towards these systems is accelerating the market's expansion, ensuring a promising future for electro hydraulics.

Electric Segment Outpaces Conventional Systems

The electrically actuated hydraulic systems market is anticipated to surpass conventional systems in growth rate, driven by innovation and environmental considerations. The advantages of electro hydraulics, such as superior efficiency and fuel savings, are major factors fueling this trend. Advanced capabilities like precision farming and semi-autonomous operations enhance productivity and safety. While the initial costs are higher, the long-term benefits, including regulatory compliance and automation potential, make them a strategic option. Leading technology providers in this domain include Bosch Rexroth, Danfoss, Parker Hannifin, Nott Company, and AB Volvo.

Control Valves Segment: Market Dominance

The control valves segment is poised to hold the largest share of the electro hydraulics market due to its integral role in fluid regulation and pressure maintenance within hydraulic systems. Transitioning from traditional hydraulic operation, modern systems leverage solenoid-operated proportional and servo valves for precise control. The adoption of electronically actuated valve banks further drives the need for advanced control valves, particularly in equipment necessitating precision and efficiency. Prominent suppliers include Parker Hannifin, Bosch Rexroth, Danfoss, Kawasaki Precision Machinery, and others.

Americas as a Key Market Player

The Americas is expected to be the second-largest region for electro hydraulics in off-highway applications, largely due to key technology and component suppliers such as Parker Hannifin and the presence of leading manufacturers like Caterpillar and Deere & Company. These companies significantly influence the market, accounting for over 21% of the global construction equipment sector. The collaboration between tech providers and OEMs, coupled with the region's adoption of electric machinery, supports the growing demand for electro hydraulic systems.

Market leaders like Bosch Rexroth, Danfoss, Parker Hannifin, and AB Volvo dominate the off-highway equipment sector's electro hydraulics market.

Report Scope:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis, presenting approximations of revenue figures for the electro hydraulics market and its subsegments. It benefits stakeholders by clarifying the competitive landscape, providing strategic insights for better market positioning. Key aspects include:

Market Dynamics : Examining drivers like improved efficiency, labor challenges, and the electric equipment trend.

: Examining drivers like improved efficiency, labor challenges, and the electric equipment trend. Innovation : Insights into emerging technologies and R&D activities in the sector.

: Insights into emerging technologies and R&D activities in the sector. Market Development : Evaluation of promising markets and regional analysis.

: Evaluation of promising markets and regional analysis. Market Diversification : Exploration of new products, geographies, and investment opportunities.

: Exploration of new products, geographies, and investment opportunities. Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market strategies and offerings by leading players.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Improved Efficiency and Precision

Shortage of Skilled/Trained Labor

Restraints

High Cost of Electrohydraulic Systems and Components

Opportunities

Future Potential for Adoption of Electrohydraulic Systems in Excavators and Backhoe Loaders

Rising Adoption of Electric Equipment Equipped with Electro Hydraulic Systems

Challenges

Maintenance of Electrohydraulic Systems

Case Study Analysis

Maha Fluid Power Research Center Developed and Demonstrated Next-Generation Electrohydraulic Technology for Off-Road Vehicles

Development of Integrated Electrohydraulic Machine to Electrify Off-Highway Vehicles

Danfoss Power Solutions and Robbie Fluid Engineering Revolutionized Off-Highway Vehicle Hydraulics with Digital Displacement Technology for Enhanced Efficiency and Decarbonization

Designing and Implementation of Iehec-Based Electrohydraulic Hybrid Actuator System to Replace Conventional Valve-Controlled Circuits

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Company (Sdlg) and Poclain Collaborated to Enhance Performance, Reliability, and Efficiency of Sdlg's Road Construction Machinery

Company Profiles

Key Players

Bosch Rexroth Ag

Danfoss

Parker Hannifin Corp

AB Volvo

Nott Company

Poclain

Walvoil S.P.A.

LHY Powertrain GmbH & Co. Kg.

Power-Packer Europa B.V.

Kawasaki Precision Machinery, Ltd

Other Players

Hydac International GmbH

HAWE Hydraulik Se

Bucher Hydraulics

Helios Technologies

KYB Corporation

Husco International, Inc.

Delta Power Company

Argo-Hytos Group Ag

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

