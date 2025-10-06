South Africa Investigating and Security Activities Industry Report 2025, with Profiles of 29 Companies Including Fidelity, Afri Guard, G4S, Securitas, Servest, Cartrack, MiX Telematics, and Netstar

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigating and Security Activities including Vehicle Tracking in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on investigating and security activities, including vehicle tracking, provides information on the industry's revenue and growth and its role in combatting crime. The report includes information on crime rates, the relationship between the industry and the police, corruption and government VIP protection services.

There is comprehensive information on notable players, corporate actions and developments including advanced technology and contested proposed regulations. There are profiles of 29 companies including Bidvest Protea Coin, Fidelity Services, Afri Guard, G4S, iMvula Quality Protection, Securitas and Servest, and vehicle tracking companies such as Cartrack, MiX Telematics and Netstar

Introduction

South Africa's private security industry is one of the largest globally, driven by high crime rates.

There are around 16.500 registered private security companies actively engaged in investigation and security activities.

The industry's active workforce of over 600,000 significantly exceeds the combined personnel of the police and defence force.

High crime rates, unemployment and economic disparities continue to shape the industry's environment.

Adoption of advanced technologies is growing.

Challenges include the proliferation of unregistered security officers and businesses, restrictions on foreign ownership and use of firearms, insourcing of security guards and violent attacks on security officers.

Market Opportunities

Vehicle tracking and fleet management.

Advanced training programmes.

Advisory services for compliance with regulations and laws.

Demand for cybersecurity services.

Development of cash-in-transit security innovations and technologies.

Event security, VIP protection services and specialised investigations.

Expansion of technology-driven security solutions.

Government and critical infrastructure security services.

Investigation and background screening services.

Partnerships with technology companies to integrate advanced security solutions.

Private and partnership policing.

Subscription (recurring fee) home security.

Market Challenges

Economic inequality and unaffordable private security.

Exploitation of security personnel.

High operational costs.

High staff turnover and skills shortages.

High-profile targets of cash-in-transit vehicles

Rising cybersecurity threats.

Sophisticated crime syndicates.

Surge in crime rates and violence.

Targeted attacks on security officers.

Technology investments and keeping up with advancements.

Under-resourcing of PSiRA. Under-resourcing, capacity limitations and corruption in SAPS.

Unregistered and illegal firearms. Unregistered and non-compliant security operators.

Market Trends

Adaption to new security challenges and sophistication of criminal activities.

Community-based security initiatives and policing partnerships.

Crime rate surges increasing demand for private security services.

Demand for integrated and remotely controllable smart security systems.

Diversification of traditional security companies.

Growing collaboration with SAPS and other law enforcement authorities.

Growth in ecommerce has resulted in last-mile delivery security concerns.

Growth in gated communities and residential estates.

Growth of cybersecurity due to cybersecurity threats and deepfake technology.

High demand for VIP and asset protection services.

Increased focus on training and professional development.

Increasing focus on usability of devices and systems.

Integration of advanced technologies and AI-driven security solutions.

Surge in organised crime and infrastructure sabotage.

Market Outlook

The industry is expected to experience continued rapid growth and transformation, driven by technological advancements, high crime rates, public policing challenges and evolving security needs.

Technology is driving change, and cybersecurity solutions will see rapid growth.

Further public-private partnerships and growth in subscription-based neighbourhood security services are expected.

Growing demand for investigation and forensic services is expected to continue.

There will be a shift towards integrated security ecosystems, combining physical, digital and intelligence-based security, with AI and automation reducing the reliance on manpower.

South African companies have expansion opportunities, particularly in Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Crime

6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.7. Cyclicality

6.8. Non-compliance with PSiRA Requirements

6.9. Partnership Policing

6.10. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

A M G Security Management (Pty) Ltd

Afri Guard (Pty) Ltd

Arcfyre International (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Protea Coin (Pty) Ltd

Blue Light Monitoring And Armed Response (Pty) Ltd

C-Track (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Cartrack Holdings Ltd

CSG Holdings Ltd

Excellerate Services (Pty) Ltd

Fidelity Security Group (Pty) Ltd

G4S Cash Solutions (SA) (Pty) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (SA) (Pty) Ltd

GPS Tracking Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Guardian Forensic Services CC

Ifacts (Pty) Ltd

Imvula Quality Protection (Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Ithuba Umsundu Security (Pvt) Ltd

Managed Integrity Evaluation (Pty) Ltd

Mix Telematics Africa (Pty) Ltd

Netstar (Pty) Ltd

Performanta Technologies (Pty) Ltd

S B V Services (Pty) Ltd

Securitas SA Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Servest (Pty) Ltd

Stallion Security (Pty) Ltd

Thorburn Security Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd

Tshedza Protective Services Cc

TSU Protection Services (Pty) Ltd

