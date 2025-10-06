MENA Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | $8 Billion to Be Invested in MENA Data Centers by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database covers the MENA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 197 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 113 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East & North Africa with more than 45% of the total power capacity.

Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company (center3) and SDS Data Center rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across MENA.

The existing data center capacity in MENA is over 1.2 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 5 GW.

Around $8 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in MENA by 2027.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (197 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (113 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this MENA data center market database include:

3samnet

Adgar Investments and Development

Africa Data Centres

Africa50 & Raya Data Center

Agility

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar project

Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Bynet Data Communications

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Datacenters

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

Datacenter Vaults

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

Desert Dragon Data Center

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EdgeConneX

Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Ezditek

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)

GPX Global Systems

Grifols Egypt and Orange Business Services

Gulf Data Hub

Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers

Hqserv

Infinity

Injazat

inwi

Iozera

Isttelkom

Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)

Keystone

Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

Medasys

MedOne

Meeza

Mega Data Centers

Mobily

Morohub

N+One Datacenters

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)

NourNet

Oman Data Park & Intro Technology

Omantel

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

Oxagon

PacificControls

PenDC

PlusLayer

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Radore Hosting

Raya Data Center

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Data Center

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

Techtonic

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodafone

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

