Semiconductor Market Analysis 2025: Node Sizes, Types, and Applications in Focus

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the semiconductor chip market, which is segmented by node size, type, and application. Node sizes include above 280nm, 220nm-180nm, 90nm-28 nm, and others.

Types include logic ICs, memory chips, microprocessors, analog ICs, sensors, and others. Application segments include IT and telecommunications, healthcare, logistics, retail, aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.



The report covers the semiconductor market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It evaluates the market's drivers and challenges, emerging technologies, and innovations in material design and performance.

The study concludes with an analysis of leading companies and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period.





Report Scope

57 data tables and 48 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global market for semiconductor chips, along with their applications and the impact of their shortage

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2026, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by microchip type, application industry, node size and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies,includingIntel Corp., Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Nvidia Corp., Broadcom Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.74 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

GDP Growth

Inflation

Interest Rates

Geopolitical Risks

Trade Policies

Government Incentives

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Supply Chain Disruptions

Innovation and R&D Challenges

Strategic Responses

Value Chain Analysis

Component Development

Manufacturing and Assembly

Distribution and Logistics

Application and Deployment

Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Continued Popularity of Consumer Electronics AI-Powered IoT Solutions 5G Applications

Market Restraints/Challenges High Initial Investment Surge in Geopolitical Tensions

Market Opportunities Government Initiatives Demand for EVs



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Emerging Technologies 3D Chip Stacking (3D ICs) GAA Transistors

Patent Analysis

Regional Patterns

List of Patent Grants

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Market Breakdown by Type

Logic ICs Memory Chips Analog ICs Microprocessors Sensors Other Types

Market Breakdown by Node Size

90 nm-28 nm >280 nm Other Node Sizes

Market Breakdown by Application Mobile Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Aerospace and Defense Other Applications

Market Breakdown by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Component Suppliers

Semiconductor Chip Manufacturers

OEMs

Semiconductor Chip Distributors

Service Providers

Analysis of Key Companies Intel Corp. Samsung Electronics TSMC Nvidia Corp. Broadcom Inc.

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

ESG Performance in the Semiconductor Chip Industry

Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Chip Industry

Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Nvidia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung

SK Inc.

SMIC

Stmicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

