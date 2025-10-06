C-Hawk Technology Unveils New Vietnam Facility, Scaling Global Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities

HAYWARD, Calif. and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Hawk Technology, a global leader in the manufacturing of components, assemblies, systems and surface treatment processes for the semiconductor and health imaging industries, announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vietnam. The new facility increases its operational space in Vietnam to 96,000 square feet, a 71% increase. The expansion underscores the company’s commitment to supporting rapid growth and serving customers more effectively across Southeast Asia, while enabling globally integrated, locally optimized production.

“The Vietnam expansion is a critical part of our long-term strategy to be closer to our customers and better serve them with greater responsiveness, supply chain agility and cost structure,” said Chase Zunino, CEO of the C-Hawk Group of Companies. “At the same time, we remain deeply committed to our U.S. operations to support R&D, pilot, and volume manufacturing for customers who desire to have those capabilities in the United States.”

Strategically located in Phu Tan Industrial Park, the new facility features Class 10,000, Class 1,000 and Class 100 cleanrooms, expanding capability and capacity for full system integration and orbital welding. C-Hawk will ship its first fully integrated system for one of its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers in September 2025. The site will also be the volume production center for ultra-high purity (UHP) stainless steel orbital welding and large OD TIG weldment manufacturing. The investment enables a more cost-efficient transition of new product introduction (NPI) and volume production from C-Hawk’s Fremont (California) operations to Vietnam, while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

“This expansion also grows our workforce, allowing us to nearly double our local headcount by March 2026,” said Peri Kasthuri, COO of the C-Hawk Group of Companies. “We will continue to partner with local universities to engage with young talent and host career workshops to build our workforce in Vietnam.”

The Vietnam site is part of C-Hawk’s global network of manufacturing operations, which includes facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, China and three locations in the United States, all managed by a Silicon Valley-based executive team with decades of expertise in the semiconductor industry. This expansion will position the company for continued global growth and customer service excellence.

C-Hawk Vietnam is located Factory C-X19a, C-X19b, C-X19c and C-X19d at Lot C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, part of lot C7, C8, C9, C10, C11, C12, Phu Tan Industrial Park, Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. For more information, visit https://c-hawk.com/ or contact Alvin Ortega, VP of Sales and Business Development.

Media Contacts: Khanh Nguyen, Kiterocket Chase Zunino, C-Hawk Technology knguyen@kiterocket.com chase_zunino@c-hawk.com Phone: 623.218.3486 Phone: 408.203.0032

About C-Hawk Technology

C-Hawk Technology is a global leader in the manufacturing of components, assemblies, systems and surface treatment processes for the semiconductor and health imaging industries. The company has built onto its core plastic manufacturing capabilities to develop a broad portfolio of offerings, including complex assemblies, system level integration, gold plating and ultra-high-purity orbital welding. C-Hawk currently operates in seven factories across five different countries. For more information, visit https://www.c-hawk.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f739a142-9592-408a-a310-ad90fea480c8