Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Leading Companies Propel Hyaluronic Acid Market with Strategic Acquisitions

This report offers an overview of the global market for hyaluronic acid (HA) medical (or healthcare) products while also analyzing current market trends. The HA medical products covered in this report include HA dermal fillers, viscosupplements, dry eye treatments, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs), regenerative products for wound care and musculoskeletal repair, anti-adhesion barriers and bulking agents for urology applications.
The report's estimates of the HA medical products market include global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and data for the forecast period of 2025 through 2030. The report focuses on the major trends, challenges and opportunities in the market and vendor landscape. It also covers the new products, acquisitions and collaborations related to the market. The report also analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments.
The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides a ranking by market share of leading companies in each HA medical product market. There is also a section of profiles of the leading companies.
Report Scope
- An overview of the global market for hyaluronic acid (HA) medical products
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data from 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Analysis of market opportunities with a review of Porter's Five Forces model and industry supply chain analysis, considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market
- Explanation of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic initiatives
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Profiles of the leading global companies, including AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Sanofi, Bioventus, IBSA Institut Biochimique S.A., and Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|114
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Emerging Trends
- Analysis by Segment
- Analysis by Region
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Economic Growth and Income Levels
- Impact of the U.S. Tariffs
- Demographic Trends
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Expanding Clinical Applications of Hyaluronic Acid
- Innovation and Biotechnological Advancements
- Trend Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Market Challenges
- High Cost and Short-Lasting Effects of HA
- Potential Adverse Reactions and Side Effects
- Market Trends
- Microbial Fermentation-based HA Production
- Hybrid Formulations of HA
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- U.S.
- European Union
- Japan
- China
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Hyaluronic Acid as a Drug Delivery Vehicle
- Three-Dimensional Bioprinting
- Enzyme-based Hyaluronic Acid Synthesis
- Clinical Trial Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Market for Hyaluronic Acid in Healthcare, by Product
- Dermal Fillers
- Viscosupplements
- Ophthalmic Products
- Regenerative and Anti-Adhesion Products
- Bulking Agents for Urology Applications
- Global Market for Hyaluronic Acid in Healthcare, by Source
- Animal-derived HA
- Microbial Fermentation
- Global Market for Hyaluronic Acid in Healthcare, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Fillers
- Viscosupplements
- Ophthalmic Products
- Regenerative and Anti-Adhesion Products
- Bulking Agents for Urology Applications
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Hyaluronic Acid Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Key ESG Issues Specific to Hyaluronic Acid Market
- Environmental Impact of Single-Use Plastics in HA-based Treatments
- Environmental Challenges of Large-Scale Microbial HA Production
- Critical Role of Quality Control in Injectable HA Safety
Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Bioventus
- Ferring B.V.
- Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A.
- Galderma
- Ibsa Institut Biochimique SA
- Medytox
- Merz Pharma
- Nordic Pharma
- Sanofi
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Seikagaku Corp.
- Teoxane
- Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH
