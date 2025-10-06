Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Leading Companies Propel Hyaluronic Acid Market with Strategic Acquisitions

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyaluronic Acid in Healthcare: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an overview of the global market for hyaluronic acid (HA) medical (or healthcare) products while also analyzing current market trends. The HA medical products covered in this report include HA dermal fillers, viscosupplements, dry eye treatments, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs), regenerative products for wound care and musculoskeletal repair, anti-adhesion barriers and bulking agents for urology applications.



The report's estimates of the HA medical products market include global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and data for the forecast period of 2025 through 2030. The report focuses on the major trends, challenges and opportunities in the market and vendor landscape. It also covers the new products, acquisitions and collaborations related to the market. The report also analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments.



The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides a ranking by market share of leading companies in each HA medical product market. There is also a section of profiles of the leading companies.





Report Scope

An overview of the global market for hyaluronic acid (HA) medical products

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data from 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Analysis of market opportunities with a review of Porter's Five Forces model and industry supply chain analysis, considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Explanation of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic initiatives

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Profiles of the leading global companies, including AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Sanofi, Bioventus, IBSA Institut Biochimique S.A., and Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics

Emerging Trends

Analysis by Segment

Analysis by Region

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Hyaluronic Acid

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Economic Growth and Income Levels

Impact of the U.S. Tariffs

Demographic Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Expanding Clinical Applications of Hyaluronic Acid Innovation and Biotechnological Advancements Trend Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures

Market Challenges High Cost and Short-Lasting Effects of HA Potential Adverse Reactions and Side Effects

Market Trends Microbial Fermentation-based HA Production Hybrid Formulations of HA



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

European Union

Japan

China

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Hyaluronic Acid as a Drug Delivery Vehicle

Three-Dimensional Bioprinting

Enzyme-based Hyaluronic Acid Synthesis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for Hyaluronic Acid in Healthcare, by Product Dermal Fillers Viscosupplements Ophthalmic Products Regenerative and Anti-Adhesion Products Bulking Agents for Urology Applications

Global Market for Hyaluronic Acid in Healthcare, by Source Animal-derived HA Microbial Fermentation

Global Market for Hyaluronic Acid in Healthcare, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Fillers

Viscosupplements

Ophthalmic Products

Regenerative and Anti-Adhesion Products

Bulking Agents for Urology Applications

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Hyaluronic Acid Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Key ESG Issues Specific to Hyaluronic Acid Market

Environmental Impact of Single-Use Plastics in HA-based Treatments

Environmental Challenges of Large-Scale Microbial HA Production

Critical Role of Quality Control in Injectable HA Safety

Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bioventus

Ferring B.V.

Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A.

Galderma

Ibsa Institut Biochimique SA

Medytox

Merz Pharma

Nordic Pharma

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Seikagaku Corp.

Teoxane

Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

