Middle East and North Africa Upstream Development Outlook 2025-2030 | Explore Key Upcoming Crude and Gas Projects in MENA Region

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is a cornerstone of the global energy landscape, boasting a significant concentration of hydrocarbon reserves. These abundant reserves makes MENA a major global producer and exporter of oil and gas, influencing international energy prices and supplying significant portions of global demand.

Nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Egypt are not only pivotal players in the MENA market but also critical to the stability of global energy supply chains.



Report Scope

MENA oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2025 to 2030

MENA capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2025 to 2030

Major projects count by key countries, type, and field terrain

Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Middle East and North Africa Upstream Development Trends

Key Highlights

Total Production and Capex Outlook

Oil and Gas Production Trends

Oil and Gas Capex Trends

Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain

Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook

Latest Project Updates

Oil Development Focus

Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries

Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies

Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects

Gas Development Focus

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies

Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects

New Expenditure Outlook

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrian

