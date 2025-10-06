Middle East and North Africa Upstream Development Outlook 2025-2030 | Explore Key Upcoming Crude and Gas Projects in MENA Region

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Upstream Development Outlook, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is a cornerstone of the global energy landscape, boasting a significant concentration of hydrocarbon reserves. These abundant reserves makes MENA a major global producer and exporter of oil and gas, influencing international energy prices and supplying significant portions of global demand.
Nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Egypt are not only pivotal players in the MENA market but also critical to the stability of global energy supply chains.
Report Scope
- MENA oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2025 to 2030
- MENA capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2025 to 2030
- Major projects count by key countries, type, and field terrain
- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region
Reasons to Buy
- Understand MENA's oil and gas production outlook for the period 2025 to 2030
- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in the region during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production, and capex data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the MENA upstream sector
- Assess your competitors' planned oil and gas production projects in the region
Key Topics Covered:
Middle East and North Africa Upstream Development Trends
- Key Highlights
- Total Production and Capex Outlook
- Oil and Gas Production Trends
- Oil and Gas Capex Trends
- Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain
- Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook
- Latest Project Updates
Oil Development Focus
- Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects
Gas Development Focus
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects
New Expenditure Outlook
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrian
