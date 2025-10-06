2025 Southeast Asia Gamer Insights: Diving into 3,131 Surveys and Market Trends

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Gamer Behavior & Market Insights: 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southeast Asia Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Reports, which includes a survey of 3,131 gamers, provide key insights on gamer survey results, trends analysis, M&A, Internet cafes, regulations, esports, livestreaming, localizations, and more. The publisher produces individual reports for each market on an annual basis that help clients understand developments and opportunities in the region. The reports form the second part of the 2025 Southeast Asia Games Market Reports.

This 2025 SEA-6 Games Market Reports are delivered in a set of 3 reports.

What is included:

One Market Model report

Oone Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, and

One Market Model Update Report

for six notable Southeast Asia markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Each report includes sections on PC, mobile, and console segments.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Gamer Insights

Mobile Gamer Insights

PC Gamer Insights

Console Gamer Insights

Esports & Livestreaming

Technology in Gaming

Localization in Gaming

Financial & Regulations

Appendix (Methodology, Genre List and Glossary)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpn8aw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.